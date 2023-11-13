'I didn't come for a political view': Greta Thunberg's climate speech hijacked after pro-Palestine chants at rally

The man stormed on stage after pro-Palestinian messages were chanted at the climate rally. Picture: X/iAnnetnl

By Kieran Kelly

A large climate rally in Amsterdam was interrupted by a stage invader on Sunday by a man who said he "came here for a climate demonstration, not a political view".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man, who was wearing a Water Naturlijk jacket, stormed on stage and tried to take the microphone out of Greta Thunberg's hands as she delivered a speech.

He shouted that he "came here for a climate demonstration, not a political view" before a number of people stepped in to pull the man away from Thunberg.

The man stormed on stage after pro-Palestine chants at the rally.

Ms Thunberg remained composed as the man tried to steal her microphone, telling him to "calm down" multiple times as he was taken off stage.

Earlier in the rally, an activist's speech was cut short after they used the controversial 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free stage'.

Read More: Greta Thunberg joins another climate change protest a day after Met charge her with public order offence

Read More: Greta Thunberg charged after arrest at eco protest outside oil company meeting in luxury London hotel

Ms Thunberg then invited a Palestinian woman on stage during her speech.

After he was removed from stage, Ms Thunberg joined the crowd in chanting "no climate justice on occupied land".

The man said he "didn't want a political view". Picture: X

The stage invader, who wore a Water Naturlijk jacket - a political party in the Netherlands that focuses on water board politics.

Water Natuurlijk is a political party in the Netherlands that focuses exclusively on water board politics.