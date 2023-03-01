Greta Thunberg hauled off by police as she protests against windfarms

Ms Thunberg was opposing wind farms. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Greta Thunberg has been hauled away by police as she protested a new wind farm development.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The environmental campaigner joined hundreds of activists opposing the development of turbines in a protest outside Norway's energy ministry in Oslo.

But it does not signal a sudden change of heart from the climate warrior – Ms Thunberg was instead opposing them being built on traditionally indigenous lands.

Critics of the project say the area has been used by Sami reindeer herders and the wind farms frighten the animals and disrupt their traditions.

Read more: Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

"Indigenous rights, human rights, must go hand-in-hand with climate protection and climate action. That can't happen at the expense of some people. Then it is not climate justice," Ms Thunberg told Reuters outside the ministry.

Police moved in and Ms Thunberg was seen being carried away by officers.

Greta Thunberg was hauled away by cops. Picture: Alamy

It comes after she was taken away by police during a protest against the expansion of a mine in Germany.

She and Sami protesters had been campaigning in the energy ministry's reception since Thursday. The group was detained and later released.

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'stunned' and two other royals 'appalled' over Frogmore Cottage 'eviction'

Norway's highest court ruled two farms in central Norway violated the rights of the Sami people back in 2021, but they are still in use.

"We understand that this case is a burden for the reindeer herders," Norway's energy minister Terie Aasland said, adding his ministry was committed to doing what it can to resolve the case.

Utility BKW, one of the owners of the Roan Vind and Fosen Vind farms, said it expects the turbines will still run while the rights of reindeer owners are upheld.