Grieving mum whose son died in lockdown says 'it was just a cake' defence of Boris 'must stop'

13 April 2022, 16:46 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 17:05

Louise lost her son during the first lockdown
Louise lost her son during the first lockdown. Picture: @dontlookdown_FB/Louise Bennett

By Will Taylor

A grieving mother whose son died during lockdown has said the defence of Boris Johnson's breach of Covid rules as "just a cake for 10 minutes" must stop.

Louise Bennett lost her son Fred Bennett to leukaemia in May 2020, England's first Covid shutdown, which saw draconian limits on gatherings in a bid to stem the virus's spread.

She shared an image from his hospital room on his 14th birthday that year, saying his brother and friends weren't allowed to "pop in".

She added to voices of rage from people angry at the Prime Minister over repeated allegations of him appearing at events that broke Covid rules – and at him getting fined by the Met for an event when it was claimed his wife held a birthday do for him.

It has been claimed that cake was brought out for Mr Johnson's birthday at the June 19 Downing Street get-together, which took place the month after Fred died.

Downing Street said he had only been there for less than 10 minutes.

Ms Bennett said on Twitter: "This "it was just a cake for 10 minutes" line has to stop.

"This was Fred's 14th birthday. His brother, his friends weren't allowed to 'pop in'. My husband was allowed to be with us, for the first time in over a week.

Read more: Top Cabinet members rally around Boris as first Tory calls for PM to resign

Fred died aged 14
Fred died aged 14. Picture: @dontlookdown_FB/Louise Bennett

"Fred died a week later."

The teenager died from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, having been diagnosed in 2019. Ms Bennett now runs a blog in his memory.

"If he didn't knowingly mislead parliament, if he didn't know that birthday gatherings were not allowed, then he shouldn't be Prime Minister," she said.

"And it's not just this "slip". Dominic Cummings, Matt Hancock, Anna, Christmas parties, cheese and wine. It was relentless."

Read more: No prosecutions over leaked footage of Hancock kissing aide

Mr Johnson has defied strong calls to resign over his fine, which he has paid. His embattled chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has also pledged to stay on after he was fined too.

Among the defences mounted for Mr Johnson was the infamous retort by Conor Burns, the Conservative MP who claimed the PM had effectively been "ambushed by cake".

Michael Fabricant was another who sought to play down the allegations.

"I don't think at any time he thought he was breaking the law... he thought just like many teachers and nurses who after a very long shift would go back to the staff room and have a quiet drink," he said.

That comment has outraged people in those professions, too.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders' union, said that his suggestion was "wholly inaccurate and deeply insulting" in a letter to Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, on Wednesday.

"I cannot overstate the hurt and anger these comments have caused," he added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Destroyed buildings in Mariupol. Inset: Pro-Russian soldiers in the city

Ukrainian soldiers 'battle in tunnels' under Mariupol with city set to fall to Russia

Breaking
The children were taken to hospital after the blaze

Two children, aged 3 and 5, die after Preston house fire

There will not be any ICO prosecution over the leak of Matt Hancock's kiss

No prosecutions over leaked footage of Hancock kissing aide

Greliak was jailed for 18 years

'Dangerous and manipulative' rapist caught after filming crimes on phone

Supermarket opening times vary over Easter weekend

Easter supermarket opening times: When are Tesco, Sainbury's and Asda open?

Ali Harbi Ali has been jailed for life for the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess

'David Amess would've greeted him with a smile': Family condemns MP's terrorist killer

Russian woman gives her partner permission to rape in intercepted phone call

'Use protection and don't tell me': Russian woman gives partner licence to rape Ukrainians

Seven people were arrested after a a disturbance (right) at Blackheath funfair (pictured on the left in 2012)

London funfair: Seven arrests after huge mob of 'idiot' teenagers storm bank holiday fair

Insulate Britain protesters blocking the M25 in September last year (file image)

Judge praises 'inspiring' Insulate Britain eco-mob as he fines them for M25 protests

Lord Frost said more work needs to be done to make the most out of Brexit

Lord Frost slams EU for Brexit problems and admits NI protocol 'isn't working'

The PM has defied pressure to quit

Top Cabinet members rally round Boris as first Tory calls for PM to resign

Inflation soars to highest level for 30 years

Inflation soars to highest level in 30 years as cost of living soars

Biden accused Putin of genocide and Zelenskyy questioned how the invasion was allowed to proceed

Biden accuses Putin of genocide as Zelenskyy mocks claim war is 'going to plan'

Security has been tightened for the Mayor of New York (right) after a shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday

Security tightened for NYC mayor over 'concerning' posts from Brooklyn shooting suspect

Exclusive
Lord Frost told LBC Boris Johnson "deserves to be trusted" but said so far the Government's response to partygate is "not good enough"

PM 'deserves to be trusted' but partygate response 'not good enough', says Lord Frost

Actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at Fairfax County Courthouse.

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp 'penetrated her with alcohol bottle in hostage situation'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Four presidents visit Ukraine ‘in show of political and military support’
Egypt Crash

At least 10 killed as lorry and tourist bus collide in Egypt

Julia Surypak shows a position of Russian troops in a yard of her house in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russia focuses on Ukraine region of Donbas as it says campaign is going to plan
A view of St Peter's Square at the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Vatican criticised for pairing Russian and Ukrainian at Good Friday procession
Ukraine Russia Mariupol Theater

Russia claims surrender of 1,000 Ukrainian troops in Mariupol
Workers in PPE unload groceries from a lorry before distributing them to local residents under the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China (Chinatopix/AP)

Shanghai lockdown eased following reports of disorder

Russia Ukraine War

Four presidents take train to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky
A person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Security tightened for New York mayor as police hunt Brooklyn subway shooter
Visitors pass tulips at the world-renowned Dutch flower garden Keukenhof, in Lisse, Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Tulips take centre stage as Netherlands flower show sends climate change message
Former Hong Kong chief secretary John Lee poses for a photograph (Kin Cheung/AP

John Lee formally enters the race to become Hong Kong’s new chief executive

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ruby was speaking to the LBC Legal Hour

Does the PM now have a criminal conviction? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
From Covid infection to being fined: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

From Covid infection to the fine: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris
Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad
'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

David Lammy's passionate call for Boris Johnson to resign over partygate fine

David Lammy's passionate call for Boris Johnson to resign over partygate fine
Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 12/04 | Watch again

Partygate fines: Eddie Mair grills Tory MP Sir Roger Gale over PM future

Partygate fines: Eddie Mair grills Tory MP over PM's future

'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM

'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police