Grime Artist Convicted For Leading County Lines East London Route

1 August 2019, 12:55

Grime Artist Who Led County Lines Route From East London Convicted
A grime artist who led the County Lines route from East London is convicted. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The Met Police said a grime artist who supplied Class A drugs via a county lines network "will now be spending time behind bars instead of working on his music."

Following an eight-week trial at Blackfriars Crown Court, a grime artist and his associate were convicted on Tuesday, 30 July.

The two men were both found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs via a county lines network.

Asfa Allen, 32 of Gillingham, Kent and Akwasi Kwateng, 24 of London E9 will be sentenced during week commencing Monday, 9 September, along with four others who have already pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs via a county lines network.

All six were convicted under Operation Halmist – a proactive operation established by the Mets Specialist Crime North.

The objective was to disrupt organised Class A drug distribution routes into county forces, focusing in East London.

Detective Inspector Dave Williams, from Specialist Crime North said: “Drug dealing is inextricably linked to the violence we have seen across the Capital."

“Allen, who also went by the stage name ‘ASCO’ had landed a successful and lucrative recording contract with a major label where he could have left his life of crime and violence behind.

However he could not release his grip on running a county lines route and will now be spending time behind bars instead of working on his music."

16 Gang Members Jailed For Running Class A Drugs Through County Lines

One Mother's Harrowing Tale Of Her Son's Involvement In A County Lines Drugs Gang

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

UK won't barter over tankers with Iran, foreign secretary insists

Netherlands 'burka ban' comes into force in schools, hospitals and on buses

Reading scaffolding collapses leaving two hurt and search for injured

Cian Daly: First victim named after six drug deaths in Essex in three days

Listeria outbreak: Sixth death after hospital food contaminated

The News Explained

Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?
Boris Johnson's Cabinet is actually Remain-heavy

Boris Johnson's Cabinet: How Did They Vote On Brexit And Theresa May's Deal?
Boris Johnson will have to write the "letters of last resort" on Wednesday

Boris Johnson's First PM Task Is To Decide What To Do If Britain Is Obliterated By A Nuclear Strike