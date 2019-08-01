Grime Artist Convicted For Leading County Lines East London Route

A grime artist who led the County Lines route from East London is convicted. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The Met Police said a grime artist who supplied Class A drugs via a county lines network "will now be spending time behind bars instead of working on his music."

Following an eight-week trial at Blackfriars Crown Court, a grime artist and his associate were convicted on Tuesday, 30 July.

The two men were both found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs via a county lines network.

Asfa Allen, 32 of Gillingham, Kent and Akwasi Kwateng, 24 of London E9 will be sentenced during week commencing Monday, 9 September, along with four others who have already pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs via a county lines network.

All six were convicted under Operation Halmist – a proactive operation established by the Mets Specialist Crime North.

The objective was to disrupt organised Class A drug distribution routes into county forces, focusing in East London.

Detective Inspector Dave Williams, from Specialist Crime North said: “Drug dealing is inextricably linked to the violence we have seen across the Capital."

“Allen, who also went by the stage name ‘ASCO’ had landed a successful and lucrative recording contract with a major label where he could have left his life of crime and violence behind.

However he could not release his grip on running a county lines route and will now be spending time behind bars instead of working on his music."

