Man arrested after 'woman raped' at Soho's famous Groucho Club

1 December 2024, 12:29 | Updated: 1 December 2024, 12:36

The Groucho Club has had its licence suspended
The Groucho Club has had its licence suspended. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested after reports that a woman was raped at the Groucho Club.

A 34-year-old man from Hertfordshire was arrested after report of a rape on November 13 at the exclusive London members' club.

The club's licence has been suspended.

Police said there is no indication at this stage that club employees were involved in the alleged crime.

The Groucho Club is a famous celebrity haunt, with current or previous members said to include Harry Styles, Noel Gallagher and Stephen Fry.

Officers said: "The investigation, which is led by detectives from the Central West Public Protection Team, was launched following reports of a woman being raped inside The Groucho Club, in Dean Street, on Wednesday, 13 November. The woman is being supported by specialist officers.

"On the evening of Saturday, 30 November, officers arrested a 34-year-old man at an address in Hertfordshire on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.

"On Tuesday, 26 November, a Westminster Council licensing hearing ruled that the licence for The Groucho Club should be suspended for up to 28 days until a full hearing can take place. The initial hearing was held following an application by the Met which raised concerns that the venue had breached licensing conditions and had been the scene of the serious criminal offence set out above.

"At this stage, there is no suggestion that employees of the venue were involved in the commission of the offence."

Westminster City Council on Tuesday said it had suspended the Soho venue's licence after a request by the Metropolitan Police.

The private members venue is understood to have co-operated with the council's licensing sub-committee, acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and accepted the decision.

A full hearing will be held and must take place within 28 days from when Scotland Yard submitted the review application.

A council spokesperson said: "This decision follows reports that a serious crime may have taken place at the premises in circumstances linked to a breach in the premises licencing conditions.

