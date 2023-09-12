Child molester left with ‘significant kidney issues’ after eating poison-laced Snickers bar in court

The sex offender is due to be charged and faces up to ten years in prison. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

A child molester has been left with 'significant' kidney damage after eating a poisoned Snickers bar he smuggled into court in an attempt to escape justice by ending his life.

The 76-year-old had injected the chocolate bar with a lethal substance before guilty verdicts were returned at the County Court of Victoria, Melbourne back in June.

He appeared in court again yesterday where details of his recovery emerged ahead of his sentencing.

Fraser Cameron, defending said: “The moment that first guilty charge was read out, that’s when he consumed the Snickers bar.”

He appeared in court yesterday, with Mr Cameron telling the court his client had recovered ‘significantly’ - but suffered an injured shoulder, dislocated his little finger, and had ongoing kidney issues after eating the chocolate.

“The treatment for his injuries after the verdict has been successful,” Mr Cameron said.

Before he ate the poisoned chocolate and collapsed, the man had been found guilty of two counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and two counts of committing indecent acts with a child under 16.

The guilty verdict was given at Victoria Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

A psychological review found the suicide attempt was a way of attempting to escape being charged.

The court was told the girl had been assaulted for a decade from the age of four, and her attacker had threatened to kill her family if she spoke out.

The victim branded him an 'evil monster' and reported that the abuse was nearly a daily occurrence.

She added: "I was the scared little girl who cried herself to sleep, wishing my father came back to save me.

"My adulthood is still tormented by your insanity. I was [your] favourite mistake. My entire childhood, I was groomed and abused.

"I am a survivor.'I am not what happened to me – I am what I chose to become."

The man will be sentenced at a later date and faces up to ten years in prison.