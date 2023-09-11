Irish female rugby fan kidnapped and gang-raped after watching World Cup match in Bordeaux

reland fans are seen ahead of the team's match against Romania on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

An Ireland rugby fan was allegedly abducted and gang raped by three men while in Bordeaux to see her nation play.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to French reports, the 37-year-old woman was attacked overnight last night, with police currently "actively seeking" the three men.

The attack is understood to have occurred around midnight on rue de la Rousselle in the heart of the city, close to where the woman was staying.

She was walking near her accommodation when she was allegedly attacked by three men who dragged her into an alleyway, the reports say.

Nearby residents alerted the police, but the suspects had time to flee the scene.

Irish rugby fans in Bordeaux for the World Cup. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Six French tourists 'gang raped British teen in Magaluf hotel and filmed it on their phones'

Read More: 'The hardest thing is not being the dad I want to be': Ex-rugby star Rob Burrow praises his carer wife as he fights MND

French police called for backup from Irish officers who were in town to assist as the world cup continues in France.

The three suspects are Caucasian, with one described as "very athletic".

"The investigations are underway and in particular the genetic examinations on the victim and the clothing, the collection of testimonies and the study of the video protection of the neighborhood," police told Le Parisien in a statement.