Six French tourists 'gang raped British teen in Magaluf hotel and filmed it on their phones'

File photos of police in Magaluf. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Six French tourists have been arrested for gang raping a British teenage girl in Magaluf.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Local media reported that the French men are accused of filming the attack on the 18-year-old British woman on their phones.

The unnamed woman was raped at around five in the morning last Monday in the Spanish holiday resort, according to La Hora.

She met a group of young French people at a party and they went to a hotel, the newspaper reported.

They are then accused of going up to the one of the rooms with the woman and raping her.

Read more: 'Heroic' security guard praised for giving young group of Brits a 'Spanglish' telling off over 7am Magaluf antics

Read more: British tourist arrested at Spanish airport and locked up on suspicion of raping son's friend in her hotel room

She later managed to get away from the men who attacked her and cried for help in the street.

Security guards called police immediately and they identified suspects based on her description. A medical examiner and found grip marks on her arms.

The six arrested men appeared in court this week.

Magaluf is a large holiday resort on the Spanish island of Majorca that is popular with British tourists.