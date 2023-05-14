British tourist arrested at Spanish airport and locked up on suspicion of raping friend's son in her hotel room

A British tourist has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Mallorca. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A British man has been arrested on suspicion of raping his son's friend in her hotel room in Spain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unnamed tourist was detained by Spanish police at Palma Airport in Mallorca, and is suspected of trying to flee the island hours after the alleged rape.

The woman, also thought to be British, told officers she was raped after falling asleep in her friend's bedroom, which had a connecting door with the father's room.

The son was out partying in the middle of the night, with the father accused of coming through in the middle of the night to attack her.

The woman, 20, ran out from the hotel and told officers at a police station close by the Punta Ballena area in Magaluf, local outlets reported.

The man was arrested at Palma airport in Mallorca. Picture: Alamy

The suspect, 45, was arrested at his flight boarding gate.

Read more: British teenager raped near Barcelona nightclub after being hit on head with stone, leaving victim concussed

Read more: Sunny Spanish town offers to pay Brits thousands of pounds to move there - but there's a major catch

He had reportedly ended his holiday early, rescheduling his return to the UK several days before he had meant to leave.

The man has not yet been charged with any crime. That is normal in Spain, where formal charges are made before a trial.

It comes about two months after a British teenager was raped in Barcelona after being struck on the head with a stone near a nightclub.

The alleged incident took place in Magaluf, in Mallorca. Picture: Alamy

She was rushed to hospital after being found on the street near the club, called Input, in a state of shock.

She had wounds to her head and knees.

Input is one of Barcelona's most popular techno nightclubs, with famous DJs performing on Friday and Saturday nights.