British teenager raped near Barcelona nightclub after being hit on head with stone, with victim left concussed on the street

12 March 2023, 08:50

The attack took place in Barcelona
The attack took place in Barcelona. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A British teenager has been raped in Barcelona after being struck on the head with a stone near a nightclub, according to reports.

The woman, 19, described in Spanish media as "English" and "Anglo-Saxon" was attacked in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She was rushed to hospital after being found on the street near the club, called Input, in a state of shock. She had wounds to her head and knees.

Security guards found her at 5am on Saturday, about an hour after she had left the popular nightspot. The victim told them she had been hit on the head with a stone.

Detectives from Catalan police force Mossos d'Esquadra are reportedly leading the investigation into the shocking sexual assault.

The officers have not made any arrests, but are hunting two men partially captured in CCTV footage.

DNA traces captured from the woman's underwear may also help them track down the rapists.

Input is one of Barcelona's most popular techno nightclubs, with famous DJs performing on Friday and Saturday nights.

Local outlet Cronica Global said that there was a lack of security in the Pueblo Espanol area where the assault took place.

