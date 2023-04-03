Sunny Spanish town offers to pay Brits thousands of pounds to move there - but there's a major catch

You can move to the sunny Spanish town Ponga, Asturias - but there is a catch. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A small Spanish village in the north of Spain is offering Brits thousands of pounds to move from abroad.

If it seems too good to be true, it isn't - the sunny Spanish town has been offering Brits the change to move there for money for several years.

Located in Asturias, Ponga offers Brits the chance to get paid to move there due to its own lack of inhabitants.

On the face of it, making the switch seems like a no-brainer.

Ponga, Asturias, Spain. Picture: Getty

You'll get £2,600 for every child you have, too. Picture: Getty

Ponga get around 2,000 hours every year, compared with the UK's 1387, so if you're sick of the sunshine, that's one reason to move.

You not only benefit from thousands more of sunshine hours, but also thousands of pounds.

The region pays couples £2600 to move there, as well as £2600 for every child they have.

But there is a catch.

You will receive the payments, but Ponga's only condition is that you commit to live in the village for at least five years.

Where is Ponga?

Ponga, Asturias. Picture: Getty

Ponga is located in Asturias, northwest Spain. It is renowned for its mountains, religious sites and medieval architecture.

As for Ponga, the nearest city - Gijon - is around 35 miles away, and boasts a sandy beach, port and concert hall.

Meanwhile, there is also a natural park surrounded by forest and a protection area for wild birds.