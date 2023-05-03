Gunman opens fire in Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and leaving four others 'fighting for their lives'

3 May 2023, 21:46

The gunman killed one and left four wounded
The gunman killed one and left four wounded. Picture: Getty/Atlanta Police Department

By Kit Heren

A gunman killed one woman and injured four others by opening fire in the waiting room of a medical facility in the US city of Atlanta on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting inside a Northside Medical building on West Peachtree Street in a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments.

Officers said the gunman is believed to be 24-year-old Deion Patterson and that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters that a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.The four injured women, aged 25, 29, 56 and 71, are “fighting for their lives at Grady Hospital”, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens said during a news conference.

More than two hours after the shooting, police said they had no information indicating that Patterson was still in the area.

They lifted a shelter-in-place advisory but asked people to stay away from the area due to the active investigation.

Suspect Deion Patterson
Suspect Deion Patterson. Picture: Atlanta Police Department

Authorities put out a photo of Patterson showing his face and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 and not approach him.

The shooting comes as cities around the US have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023. In surveillance photos released by police, the suspect was wearing dark trousers and a light-coloured hoodie with the hood up.

A patient being evacuated from the facility
A patient being evacuated from the facility. Picture: Getty
Emergency services at the scene
Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Getty

Police said they are aware of a carjacking that happened a few blocks away not long after the shooting. They said the vehicle has been recovered in suburban Cobb County, and they are working to determine whether it was connected to the shooting.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles were gathered along West Peachtree Street as officers with assault-style rifles, helmets and vests continued to arrive more than an hour after the shooting.

The suspect
The suspect. Picture: Atlanta Police Department

Many officers clustered outside the front entrance of the Northside Medical building, and helicopters hovered overhead while police tried to keep traffic moving on nearby streets.

Read more: Man charged with shooting US boy Ralph Yarl, who rang the wrong doorbell while picking up his brothers

Read more: Rising sports star among four killed, as 28 injured in mass shooting at sister's birthday party in Alabama

Construction workers watched from the nearest corner in the midtown neighbourhood where many new high-rises are being built.

