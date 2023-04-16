Four dead and a 'multitude of injuries' after mass shooting at birthday party in Alabama

Four people have been killed and multiple others have been injured in a mass shooting at a "birthday party" in Alabama. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Four people have been killed and multiple others were injured in a mass shooting in Alabama on Saturday.

The gun attack reportedly took place at a teenager's 16th birthday party in the city of Dadeville, in Tallapoosa County, late on Saturday evening.

It has not yet been confirmed what led to the incident, or if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Jeremy Burkett, a sergeant with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Speaking has confirmed the attack was "tied to a birthday party".

Speaking shortly before 11am local time on Sunday, he said: "There were four lives, not fatalities, lives, lost in this incident," he said, as well as a "multitude of injuries".

"We're going to continue to work through in a very methodical way to go through this scene, to look at the facts and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families. We will do that," he added.

Tallapoosa County Schools Superintendent Raymond Porter has said that counselling will be provided for students at schools in the area on Monday.

Investigators work the crime scene. Picture: Getty

"We will make every effort to comfort those children and don't lose sight of the fact that those are the ones most impacted by this situation," he said.

Police are expected to provide a further update at around 1pm local time (7pm BST).

The shooting took place at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, with news station WRBL-TV showing images of crime scene tape around the venue and nearby buildings, and a heavy police presence.

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and and the local high school football team, said most of those caught in the attack were teenagers.

Investigators block the scene at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio. Picture: Getty

"One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy," he said.

"I knew many of these students. Dadeville is a small town and this is going to affect everybody in this area."

Police haven't yet given any information regarding a possible motive for the shooting, which took place at around 10.30pm.

In a statement, Alabama governor Kay Ivey said: "This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians.

Chief of Police Johnathan Floyd (right) speaks at a press conference following the shooting. Picture: Getty

"Violent crime has no place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge."

Dadeville is a small rural city of around 3,000 people, in the east of the state.

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 162 mass shootings in the United States so far this year.

The Dadeville shooting comes just weeks after two high-profile gun attacks in Tennessee and Kentucky, which led to renewed calls to bring in tighter gun control measures.