Four dead and a 'multitude of injuries' after mass shooting at birthday party in Alabama

16 April 2023, 17:58

Four people have been killed and multiple others have been injured in a mass shooting at a "birthday party" in Alabama.
Four people have been killed and multiple others have been injured in a mass shooting at a "birthday party" in Alabama. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Four people have been killed and multiple others were injured in a mass shooting in Alabama on Saturday.

The gun attack reportedly took place at a teenager's 16th birthday party in the city of Dadeville, in Tallapoosa County, late on Saturday evening.

It has not yet been confirmed what led to the incident, or if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Jeremy Burkett, a sergeant with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Speaking has confirmed the attack was "tied to a birthday party".

Speaking shortly before 11am local time on Sunday, he said: "There were four lives, not fatalities, lives, lost in this incident," he said, as well as a "multitude of injuries".

Read more: Deaths of 650 patients treated by jailed breast cancer surgeon Ian Paterson to be investigated by medical experts

Read more: Prince Harry 'had heart-to-heart with King Charles' before agreeing to attend coronation

"We're going to continue to work through in a very methodical way to go through this scene, to look at the facts and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families. We will do that," he added.

Tallapoosa County Schools Superintendent Raymond Porter has said that counselling will be provided for students at schools in the area on Monday.

Investigators work the crime scene
Investigators work the crime scene. Picture: Getty

"We will make every effort to comfort those children and don't lose sight of the fact that those are the ones most impacted by this situation," he said.

Police are expected to provide a further update at around 1pm local time (7pm BST).

The shooting took place at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, with news station WRBL-TV showing images of crime scene tape around the venue and nearby buildings, and a heavy police presence.

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and and the local high school football team, said most of those caught in the attack were teenagers.

Investigators block the scene at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio
Investigators block the scene at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio. Picture: Getty

"One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy," he said.

"I knew many of these students. Dadeville is a small town and this is going to affect everybody in this area."

Police haven't yet given any information regarding a possible motive for the shooting, which took place at around 10.30pm.

In a statement, Alabama governor Kay Ivey said: "This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians.

Chief of Police Johnathan Floyd (right) speaks at a press conference following the shooting
Chief of Police Johnathan Floyd (right) speaks at a press conference following the shooting. Picture: Getty

"Violent crime has no place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge."

Dadeville is a small rural city of around 3,000 people, in the east of the state.

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 162 mass shootings in the United States so far this year.

The Dadeville shooting comes just weeks after two high-profile gun attacks in Tennessee and Kentucky, which led to renewed calls to bring in tighter gun control measures.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police said two men are believed to have approached the two teenagers outside the McDonald's on Queen's Road in the town centre

Police appeal after two girls, 14 and 15, ‘raped after being approached by two men outside McDonald’s’

Turkey Gokceada Island Orthodox Easter Photo Gallery

Orthodox patriarch marks Easter on Turkish island

Smoke is seen rising in Khartoum, Sudan,

Dozens killed as army and rival group battle for control of Sudan

Italy Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi moved out of intensive care, say family

Alabama Shooting

Four killed in shooting at Alabama dance studio

Ukraine Orthodox Easter

Dozens of prisoners of war freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

Mark Lang

Delivery driver, 54, dragged for 800 yards 'as he tried to stop van being stolen' dies in hospital

Thousands of Armed Forces veterans and NHS workers will watch King Charles III’s coronation in front of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'

Czech Republic Protest

Thousands take to streets for anti-government protest in Prague

UAE Dubai Fire

Fire at apartment building in Dubai kills 16

Tesco and Aldi have recalled some of their cereal products.

Tesco and Aldi recall popular products amid safety fears

Finland Energy Nuclear Reactor

Europe’s most powerful nuclear reactor begins production in Finland

Policemen stand guard in the area where Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in, Prayagraj, India

Former Indian legislator and brother fatally shot live on TV

Ian Paterson was jailed for 20 years

Deaths of 650 patients treated by jailed breast cancer surgeon Ian Paterson to be investigated by medical experts

Japan G7 Climate

Climate envoy Kerry: There can be no rolling back on clean energy transition

A teacher claims she was left 'humiliated' after being ordered to apologise for saying 'good morning, girls' (stock image)

Female teacher at £20k-a-year girls' school 'humiliated' after being forced to apologise for saying 'afternoon, girls'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenya Bus Accident

10 people returning from funeral killed in Kenya bus crash

New guidance is to be released in just weeks

Schools 'must tell parents if children start using different gender identity' under new guidance
Paul O'Grady's funeral will be at Port Lympne

Paul O'Grady's funeral to be held at animal haven in Kent after his 'unexpected' death at 67
Bullfighters followed by their assistants walk during the ‘paseillo’ or ritual entrance to the arena, before a bullfight with young bulls, at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid

Young people drive bullfighting’s resurrection in Spain

The Spotify app

Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year

The King and Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart

Prince Harry 'had heart-to-heart with King Charles' before agreeing to attend coronation

The ferry Walla Walla has run aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle

Ferry runs aground near Seattle

G7 ministers on climate, energy and environment pose for a photo in Sapporo, northern Japan

G7 vows to step up moves towards renewable energy

Queen Camilla is said to be 'hurt' by claims made by Harry in memoir betrayal

Queen Camilla 'hurt' by Harry's memoir claims in which he branded her 'dangerous' and a 'villain'
Rishi Sunak scraps plans to build fourteen smart motorways citing a lack of public trust

Rishi Sunak scraps plans to build fourteen smart motorways citing soaring costs and a lack of public trust

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate'

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'
Several non-royal dukes are understood to have not been invited to the coronation

King Charles 'cuts non-royal dukes from guest list' in coronation culling

King Charles' Coronation concert line-up includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among star-studded line-up for King Charles' Coronation concert

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit