Breaking News

Gunman who killed 11 people in US synagogue attack found guilty on 63 charges

16 June 2023, 17:34 | Updated: 16 June 2023, 17:48

Robert Bowers, 50, has been found guilty of murder after he shot 11 people at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue on 27 October 2018
Robert Bowers, 50, has been found guilty of murder after he shot 11 people at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue on 27 October 2018. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A man who shot 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 has been found guilty on all 63 federal charges in what has been described as the worst attack on Jews in US history.

Robert Bowers, 50, has been found guilty of murder after he shot 11 people at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue on 27 October 2018.

Bowers, a truck driver, was convicted of 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs causing death, 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder, 11 counts of hate crime resulting in death and more.

His convictions mean he will now move onto a separate penalty phase where the jury will listen to additional evidence to determine whether to issue the death penalty.

The penalty phase is expected to last several weeks before a verdict is reached.

The defendant’s own lawyers reportedly admitted in the trial’s early stages that Bowers had attacked and killed worshippers.

Bowers’ lawyers had pushed for a guilty plea in exchange for a life sentence but the offer was refused by prosecutors who wanted to go ahead with an additional penalty trial in pursuit of the death penalty.

Robert Bowers, 50, could face the death penalty.
Robert Bowers, 50, could face the death penalty. Picture: Alamy

It was reported that the pursuit of this decision was supported by a majority of the victims’ families.

Courts heard during the trial that Bowers turned the synagogue into a “hunting ground” as he deliberately targeted victims because of their religion.

He killed 11 but also shot and wounded seven, which included five police officers who were responding to the incident.

It emerged in the trial that Bowers had expressed an overtly antisemitic attitude online, as he had often shared or liked content propagating such views, including content related to the Holocaust.

His lawyers are reportedly planning to present evidence at the separate trial to show that he suffers from schizophrenia, epilepsy and brain impairments.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former MP Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson in 'clear breach' of ministerial code after accepting job as columnist

Russia Economic Forum

Russia is not on ‘self-isolation path’, says Putin

More than 100 trees in a New Beckenham were cut down, leaving locals furious

(No) Licence To Fell: The Curious Case of 131 Oak Trees in Beckenham

Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Truck driver convicted of killing 11 in US synagogue shooting

The pair have reportedly clashed over the years.

Robbie Williams accused of ‘environmental vandalism’ in £17.5m home amid ongoing feud with Led Zeppelin neighbour

Poland China Dissident Artist

Exhibition by provocative artist opens in Poland despite Chinese pressure

Tutankhamun may have died in a drink driving accident, a researcher has claimed

Did drink-driving accident kill Tutankhamun? Fresh evidence suggests crash caused 'slow, painful death from infection'

A police officer was stabbed in Maidstone

Police officer stabbed in Kent airlifted to hospital in 'serious condition' in hospital as suspect arrested

Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were stabbed to death in Nottingham

Man, 31, charged with triple murder after students knifed to death in Nottingham

Parents were horrified after learning of the nursery's collapse.

‘What if it had happened earlier?’: Parents' horror as nursery roof collapses hours after children left for the day

Wrecked pick-up in Perryton

At least four dead as Texas and Florida are hit by tornados

The suspect had been a Nottingham University student

Police get extra time again to quiz Nottingham killings suspect, as car victim let go from hospital

Bill Gates and Xi Jinping

Microsoft founder Gates becomes latest big-name tech leader to visit China

Neuschwanstein Castle

Police appeal for footage of castle attack in which American woman died

The company is facing a boycott after the incident.

Wickes faces boycott after boss said trans critical shoppers are ‘not welcome in our stores’

Survivor greets brother

Coastguard defends role in sinking of ship carrying hundreds of migrants

Latest News

See more Latest News

African leaders in Ukraine

African delegation arrives in Kyiv seeking to broker peace in Ukraine-Russia war

William and Kate may be forced to stay in 'smaller' house because Andrew set to remain in Royal Lodge

William and Kate forced to remain in 'small' Windsor home - because Andrew refuses to move

Gino Mader died after falling into a ravine on Thursday

Cyclist dies after falling into a ravine in Tour de France warm-up race, as tributes pour in
Richard Barnes, who was Boris Johnson’s Deputy Mayor of London, was speaking to LBC's reporter

'The ramblings of a desperate man': Reactions to speculation Boris Johnson is planning to run for Mayor again
A new blood test is being developed that could 'transform cancer care'

New blood test that can detect 50 kinds of cancer 'could transform NHS forever'

USS Michigan

US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea amid tensions with neighbour

King Charles alongside picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'snubbed' from Trooping the Colour invite list

Levi Bellfield killed Milly Dowler and Amelie Delagrange

'Off the scale of evil': Anger of detective who snared Levi Bellfield as serial killer to marry girlfriend in prison
Jacob Rees-Mogg was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tory MPs divided over Boris: Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'vindictive' report that will 'help not hinder' former PM's return
Rockslide in Switzerland

Lucky escape for village as massive rockslide just misses it

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's Spotify podcast has been dropped by the streamer

Meghan Markle's multi-million pound podcast Archetypes dropped by Spotify as it 'fails to hit targets'
King Charles alongside a picture of the Red Arrows emitting red, white and blue smoke

Trooping the Colour 2023 flypast: Time, flight path and which aircraft are taking part

King Charles will carry out his first Trooping the Colour parade as monarch

Trooping the Colour 2023: Order of events, times and how long it lasts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson
Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours
Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit