Pictured: US woman, 21, killed after she was pushed down castle ravine as friend, 22, saved by tree

16 June 2023, 19:46 | Updated: 16 June 2023, 19:59

The pair were pushed off a trail near the Marienbrücke bridge.
The pair were pushed off a trail near the Marienbrücke bridge. Picture: social media/getty

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman who was killed after a US tourist threw her into a gorge with a 300ft drop outside a German castle has been identified as a Computer Science graduate from Illinois.

Eva Liu, 21, has been identified as the woman who fell to her death after she was pushed into a ravine during a trip to Neuschwanstein castle in Bavaria.

The 21-year-old was with her friend, Kelsey Chang, 22, at the time who was also pushed but incredibly survived as new footage shows a fallen tree stopped her from falling fully into the depths of the gorge.

They were on the Marienbrücke bridge earlier that day, which spans a ravine near the castle before the attack. It has a 300ft drop.

They were attacked by a 30-year-old man who was also a US tourist. It is believed the man sexually assaulted Ms Liu before a scuffle broke out when Ms Chang rushed to her aid. The man then reportedly choked Ms Chang and threw both of them over the railing and into the gorge below.

A statement from chancellor, Robin Kaler, at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) confirmed the pair both graduated from the university last month.

She said: “Our University of Illinois family is mourning the senseless death of Ms. Liu and the attack on Ms Chang.

“Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome.”

The drop from Marienbrücke bridge, near where the pair were pushed.
The drop from Marienbrücke bridge, near where the pair were pushed. Picture: Alamy
Eva Liu was a computer science graduate.
Eva Liu was a computer science graduate. Picture: Linkedin

A video shot by tourists has since emerged shows one of the women, wearing a light blue top, landing where there was a tree at the very top of a steep drop below.

The pair were airlifted into hospital. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital but her friend, Ms Chang survived with only minor injuries, which has reportedly been attributed to the tree.

Bavarian Police said that Ms Chang has only suffered light injuries despite the steep drop, MailOnline reported.

They also said the man allegedly persuaded the two to follow him down an isolated path with the promise of a good view of the area before attacking them.

The man believed to be responsible has been detained on charges of murder, attempted murder and one sexual offence. Police said he refused to speak to investigators but “had his say in court”.

In German law to keep an arrested person in custody they must have a hearing before a judge before the end of the day.

Footage showed the man being led from the scene in handcuffs.

Kelsey Chang survived the fall thanks to a fallen tree.
Kelsey Chang survived the fall thanks to a fallen tree. Picture: Facebook

It turns out the pair had also been staying in the same hotel as their attacker, at the budget Seibel Hotel in the centre of Munich, although they did not know the man responsible for the attack.

Ms Chang has made a statement to police and reports suggest she was expecting to be released from hospital on Friday.

A spokesman for Bavarian police told MailOnline: “We couldn't verify yet which US state the suspect is from. Inquiries are still ongoing via German and American authorities.

“The suspect didn't make any comments to police but in his hearing in court yesterday he did have his say in regards to remaining in custody. We don't want to say exactly what he said, however.”

They did add that they have received multiple submissions of video footage from members of the public to to help investigate the incident.

