Gyms and swimming pools reopen in Wales amid successful vaccine rollout

Gyms have been given permission to reopen in Wales. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools are back in Wales after the country’s lockdown was eased again.

The reopenings, which include organised indoor children’s activities and indoor adult fitness classes, come as the "public health situation continues to improve" and vaccines are given out.

Wales has moved to Alert Level Three. Under these restrictions, up to six people from six households can meet outdoors.

The country has the lowest level of Covid infections in the UK, with case rates below 15 per 100,000 people, and ranks third in the world for vaccine delivery.

The positive outlook allowed the Welsh Government to announce restrictions would ease earlier.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said last week: "The public health situation continues to improve and our vaccination programme remains a success.

"Thanks to the efforts of people across Wales, we are in a position to further ease the restrictions, in the way we have previously signalled, to allow more elements of normal life to return.

"However, the virus has not gone away.

"We all still need to take those vitally important steps, that we are now all so familiar with, to protect ourselves and each other from this dreadful virus - by self-isolating if we have symptoms, by taking up the offer of a Covid vaccine, washing our hands regularly, wearing a face covering in enclosed public spaces, following social distancing rules, limiting the number of people we meet socially outdoors, and only meeting with those we live with indoors.

"By working together, by following these rules, the quicker we will return to normality. Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe."

The Welsh Government will review restrictions by May 13, with indoor hospitality and all tourism accommodation to return from May 17 if given the green light.