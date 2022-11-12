Man repeatedly rapes and beats woman with mobility issues in horrific London attack

Jombla has been convicted of rape and ABH. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Google

By Will Taylor

A man repeatedly raped and beat a woman with mobility issues in Hackney and threatened to kill her if she did not keep quiet.

"Despicable: Pascal Jombla dragged the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, into his home in Amhurst Road before raping and assaulting her in what the Metropolitan Police called a "horrific and sustained attack".

He told her he would kill her if she tried to call for help.

When Jombla fell asleep the victim managed to shout for help from the front doorway before a passing member of the public came to help and called 999.

She suffered a fractured lower back, injuries to her face and extensive bruising across her body.

Jombla was arrested and convicted of six counts of rape and two counts of actual bodily harm at Wood Green Court on Wednesday. He will be sentenced in March.

Detective Constable Jean-Luc Argent said: "The victim continues to suffer the psychological effects of what was a truly despicable assault.

"She is a vulnerable woman who was incapable of defending herself against the callous and merciless actions of Jombla. He now faces a substantial amount of time behind bars, where he belongs.

"The Met will not stand for violence against women and girls and will do everything we can to bring violent and predatory offenders to justice."