Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of other boy, 15, in Hackney

24 July 2024, 12:54 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 13:52

Police were called to Stellman Close, Hackney to reports of a stabbing
Police were called to Stellman Close, Stoke Newington, to reports of a stabbing. Picture: Google Maps

By Flaminia Luck

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of another 15-year-old boy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called at around 16.05hrs on Tuesday, 23 July to Stellman Close, Hackney, to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended the scene to discover the boy - who has not yet been named or pictured - with stab wounds.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

A heavy police presence remains in the area and part of the street remains cordoned off.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said the Metropolitan Police are assisting the family who are described as "heartbroken".

Labour Councillor for Hackney Michael Desmond has called for better education and to show young people the "ramifications" of knife crime.

"They have to realise what they're doing and realise that there's no sense in carrying out such appalling acts", he said.

A murder investigation has been launched
A murder investigation has been launched. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who leads policing in Hackney, said: “Tragically, a 15-year-old boy lost his life yesterday after he was stabbed in Stoke Newington.

“We have informed the boy’s family, who are understandably heartbroken, and specially trained officers are supporting them at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Last night our detectives worked around the clock to start to piece together what happened and as a result of these enquiries we have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

“I know the community will be searching for answers today and will be shocked and angry at this tragic loss of life.

“I want them to know that we will do everything in our power to provide those answers and bring those responsible to justice.

“Our investigation continues at pace today with officers conducting house-to-house enquiries, reviewing hours of CCTV, and speaking to witnesses. Local people can also expect to see a higher police presence in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue.

“A significant proportion of Stellman Close remains cordoned off as we conduct our forensic enquiries. Closures are likely to remain in place for several days. I am grateful to residents and our local communities for their support and patience while we carry out this crucial investigative work.

“We know that there were people in and near to Stellman Close yesterday afternoon and we’d appeal directly to them to get in touch. Despite the arrest your information is still crucial.

“We believe that the suspect ran away from the scene. If you were in the area at around 4pm please contact us. Any information – no matter how insignificant it might seem – may prove vital in our investigation.

“Please contact us on 101. If you do not wish to speak to police directly, you can also pass any information to us, completely anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“No one should have to lose a child and events this week in London are a sobering reminder of the devastating consequences of knife crime and serious violence. It tears families apart and robs our children of their futures.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to tackling these crimes and protecting young people across London. We know we can't do this alone and will continue to work with our communities and our partners, including local councils and schools, charities and community groups to solve this issue”.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5387/23Jul or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A police presence remains in the area
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said. Picture: Google Maps

Guler Polat, 36, who lives close to the scene, said: "I saw paramedics working on the young boy and I saw what looked like blood bags. I just had to look away because I just thought 'This just cannot be happening'.

"There were loads of paramedics and police. They were holding up a metal shiny thing so that people would not see the child's body.

"And it is that we have to remember - we have to remember that he was a child.

"The tent went up afterwards because I think the paramedics were working on the child for quite a while."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage (Richard Drew/AP)

CrowdStrike blames bug that led to global tech outage

Keir Starmer on Wednesday

Starmer says crisis in public finances 'more severe than we first thought' as he blames '14 years of Tory failure'

Scene of accident at an entrance to the Angkor Thom temple (Thmey Thmey Online News via AP)

One dead and statues damaged after tree falls at Angkor temple complex in storm

Eluned Morgan is set to become the new leader of Welsh Labour and the likely first minister of Wales, after no other candidates entered the race.

Baroness Eluned Morgan set to be new Welsh First Minister and first woman to lead Wales

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress

Hannah Ingram-Moore's company faces being struck off

Captain Tom's daughter's company faces being struck off, in latest blow to Hannah Ingram-Moore

Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating was caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide after a crash in Manchester in June, a magistrates court heard.

England goalkeeper Khiara Keating caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide, court told

Travellers were evacuated as fire filled terminal 8

JFK Airport fire forces Terminal 8 to be evacuated

Nepal Plane Crash

18 dead after plane slips off runway and crashes at Nepal airport

Ava Kris Tyson has been making videos with MrBeast since 2012.

MrBeast co-host quits amid grooming allegations

The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger

Man arrested over horror crash that killed motorbike couple and four family members leaving girl, 11, orphaned

Kai McKenzie had his leg bitten off by a shark - but doctors think they can reattach it

Doctors in desperate race to reattach surfer's leg after it was bitten off by shark and washed up on beach

Frogmore Cottage remains empty

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

Exclusive
Shadow of a young child swinging on a swing

Private firms accused of “obscene profiteering” as cash-strapped councils charged £1m to look after single child in care

A group of Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested outside Heathrow Airport

Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested at Heathrow as part of a Europe-wide campaign against flights

A domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off.

Miracle of Nepal: Pilot is sole survivor after passenger plane crashes off runway and explodes in flames

Latest News

See more Latest News

A line of traffic against a red background

Wildfires send thousands fleeing from Canadian Rockies’ national park

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

'What the f*** are you doing... he’s got a knife': 'Wife's' anguished cries as soldier is stabbed in street
Three people died in the crash on the A13 in Wennington Marshes, Rainham

Three killed in horror car crash in east London with vehicle ‘involved in earlier collision’
A woman pulls her luggage along fences of the security perimeter in Paris (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Prosecutors investigate gang rape allegations of Australian visiting Paris

As an HIV treatment, the drug costs more than 40,000 dollars a year in the US (David Cheskin/PA)

Experts say injection that offers 100% protection against HIV is ‘stunning’

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation.

Footage emerges of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse 'like an elephant in a circus'
The military stands guard in Dhaka, Bangladesh (Rajib Dhar/AP)

Bangladesh returning to normal after violent clashes that killed nearly 200

Germany Airport Protest

Flights at Cologne-Bonn Airport suspended as climate activists block runway

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

‘Blood-curdling screams’ as soldier knifed in ‘targeted attack’ - as witness tells how victim's wife rushed to help
A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024.

Four children whose removal into foster care prompted violent disorder in Leeds returned with extended family

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit