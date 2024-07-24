Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of other boy, 15, in Hackney

Police were called to Stellman Close, Stoke Newington, to reports of a stabbing. Picture: Google Maps

By Flaminia Luck

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of another 15-year-old boy.

Police were called at around 16.05hrs on Tuesday, 23 July to Stellman Close, Hackney, to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended the scene to discover the boy - who has not yet been named or pictured - with stab wounds.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

A heavy police presence remains in the area and part of the street remains cordoned off.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said the Metropolitan Police are assisting the family who are described as "heartbroken".

Labour Councillor for Hackney Michael Desmond has called for better education and to show young people the "ramifications" of knife crime.

"They have to realise what they're doing and realise that there's no sense in carrying out such appalling acts", he said.

A murder investigation has been launched. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who leads policing in Hackney, said: “Tragically, a 15-year-old boy lost his life yesterday after he was stabbed in Stoke Newington.

“We have informed the boy’s family, who are understandably heartbroken, and specially trained officers are supporting them at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Last night our detectives worked around the clock to start to piece together what happened and as a result of these enquiries we have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

“I know the community will be searching for answers today and will be shocked and angry at this tragic loss of life.

“I want them to know that we will do everything in our power to provide those answers and bring those responsible to justice.

“Our investigation continues at pace today with officers conducting house-to-house enquiries, reviewing hours of CCTV, and speaking to witnesses. Local people can also expect to see a higher police presence in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue.

“A significant proportion of Stellman Close remains cordoned off as we conduct our forensic enquiries. Closures are likely to remain in place for several days. I am grateful to residents and our local communities for their support and patience while we carry out this crucial investigative work.

“We know that there were people in and near to Stellman Close yesterday afternoon and we’d appeal directly to them to get in touch. Despite the arrest your information is still crucial.

“We believe that the suspect ran away from the scene. If you were in the area at around 4pm please contact us. Any information – no matter how insignificant it might seem – may prove vital in our investigation.

“Please contact us on 101. If you do not wish to speak to police directly, you can also pass any information to us, completely anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“No one should have to lose a child and events this week in London are a sobering reminder of the devastating consequences of knife crime and serious violence. It tears families apart and robs our children of their futures.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to tackling these crimes and protecting young people across London. We know we can't do this alone and will continue to work with our communities and our partners, including local councils and schools, charities and community groups to solve this issue”.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5387/23Jul or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said. Picture: Google Maps

Guler Polat, 36, who lives close to the scene, said: "I saw paramedics working on the young boy and I saw what looked like blood bags. I just had to look away because I just thought 'This just cannot be happening'.

"There were loads of paramedics and police. They were holding up a metal shiny thing so that people would not see the child's body.

"And it is that we have to remember - we have to remember that he was a child.

"The tent went up afterwards because I think the paramedics were working on the child for quite a while."