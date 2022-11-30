Half of the England squad have been taken ill with a virus the day before the Test series against Pakistan

30 November 2022, 10:42

The England team training in Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium
The England team training in Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Half of the England squad have been taken ill with a virus the day before the Test series against Pakistan.

About eight of the 16 players, including captain Ben Stokes, and six support staff have stayed at the hotel in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, to rest.

England’s first Test in Pakistan, the first in 17 years, was due to start tomorrow but talks are now taking place about the possibility of postponing the first game by one day.

England had tried to mitigate the risk of issues in Pakistan and made additional preparations including hiring their own chef for the tour for the first time but a number of the squad were still struck down and remained at the hotel instead of taking part in an optional training session this morning.

READ MORE:Woman, 39, arrested after two boys, aged 10, found stabbed in home following nine hour stand-off

READ MORE: Dad-of-two jailed for running burglars off the road 'blown away' after strangers raise £77,000 for legal fees

Discussions have taken place between the relevant governing bodies over the issue, with the match starting a day late being considered as a worse-case scenario contingency plan. If the game had been due to take place today it would need to be pushed back by 24-hours given the limited number of players fit enough to take part.

Batsman Joe Root says the illness doesn’t seem to be too serious.

In a media conference he replaced Ben Stokes and remained confident that the game will still go ahead.

He said: “As far as I’m aware, there are a few guys not feeling 100 per cent. I didn’t feel great yesterday but I woke up better today so hopefully it’s just a 24-hour virus and I don’t think it’s food poisoning or Covid or anything like that,

“I think it’s just one of those things that we’ve unfortunately picked up as a group – we’ve tried to do absolutely everything. We’ve prepared really well for this game and sometimes life throws things at you but we’ll do everything we can do be right tomorrow and be right and ready to go.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon heckled by feminist activist who has been supported by JK Rowling

'Shame on you:' Nicola Sturgeon heckled by feminist protester who JK Rowling offers to buy a drink

The incident allegedly happened on Wandsworth Bridge

Cyclist tells car stopped in bus lane to 'get out of the f***ing way' but it turns out to be unmarked police car

England Three Lions football badge

Who will England play in the next round of the World Cup?

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad.

Man, 32, charged with murder of boxing trainer who was stabbed to death on a bridge in London

Dr Ranj Singh at the European Diversity Awards 2022

TV doctor slams the British Curry Awards after racist joke made on stage and a Winston Churchill item auctioned off

Breaking
HSBC has announced 114 branches will close

HSBC to close 114 branches across UK - is yours on the list?

Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together

Ms Fulani, pictured near Camilla at the event (left) complained of being subjected to a series of uncomfortable questions by a palace aide

Royal aide resigns and apologises after race row erupts at Queen Consort’s Palace reception

Just Stop Oil activists threaten to slash paintings

Just Stop Oil considers slashing famous artworks as eco mob threatens to 'escalate' protests

Post box alongside Post Office sign

Royal Mail strike: Are Post Offices open on strike days?

Shower Head

12-year-old girl dies from ‘steam inhalation’ in extremely rare reaction after taking a shower at home

Rashford dedicated the goal to his friend

Pictured: Friend who Marcus Rashford dedicated World Cup goal to after losing long cancer battle

Police were called to a home in Friskney yesterday

Woman, 39, arrested after two boys, aged 10, found stabbed in home following nine hour stand-off

Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in jail.

Dad-of-two jailed for running burglars off the road 'blown away' after strangers raise £77,000 for legal fees

Exclusive
Police stations across the UK have been shutting their doors at a rate of more than one per week

Police stations closing at the rate of one per week, LBC reveals

Country singer Jake Flint, 37, died in his sleep hours after his wedding

Oklahoma country singer Jake Flint dies aged 37 just hours after getting married

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ambulance workers across England are set to strike before Christmas

Ambulance staff to hold first strike in 30 years ahead of Christmas as looming NHS winter crisis worsens
The drug has been shown to be effective in patients with mild alzheimer's

New Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab hailed as ‘historic’ but questions remain about side effects and impact of use
Ministers have scrapped plans to turn boats around

Ministers scrap ‘pushback’ tactics against migrant boats attempting Channel crossing

Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of killing boys in south-east London

Turkeys could be in short supply this Christmas

UK heading for 'big, big shortages' of turkeys at Christmas after 'worst-ever bird flu outbreak'
White British people are a minority in London and Birmingham

White Britons are a minority in the UK's two largest cities, new figures show

David Orton

'Self-pitying and self-obsessed': Transgender paedophile jailed after grooming and impregnating teenage girl
Gareth Southgate congratulates Marcus Rashford

England 3-0 Wales: Three Lions roar into next round of the World Cup with routine win over timid Dragons
Geri Halliwell is embroiled in a planning dispute with neighbours

Geri Horner's new horse barn is knocking out the local village's phone signal, neighbours claim
A mother said she was outraged by the depictions of puberty

Mother's fury as primary school teaches daughter, 8, about masturbation, wet dreams and 'signs boys are in puberty'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics
nick police

'A building doesn't catch criminals': Police and Crime Commissioner jumps to the defence of force
Bacon

Eating bacon was the 'defining moment' in author's departure from Islam

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith
Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools
Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants
James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'
Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit