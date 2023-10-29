Hamas blocks exit of foreign nationals, US says, as Israel insists rescuing hostages 'top priority' in ground operation

29 October 2023

Direct clashes between Israel and Hamas have broken out for the first time since the October 7 attacks
Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Hamas is blocking the exit of foreign nationals from Gaza, the United States has said, as Israel's ground operation intensifies.

It comes as the British government said it was working to rescue British nationals trapped in Gaza amid warnings from the United Nations that order in the besieged region is on the brink of collapse.

Egypt and Israel have said they are prepared to let foreign nationals leave the Gaza Strip, but Hamas has blocked their exit, according to the United States.

"The Egyptians are prepares to let Americans and other foreign nationals out of Gaza. The Israelis have no issue with that. But Hamas is preventing their departure and making a series of demands," the White House said.

Some 600 Americans and 200 British nationals are currently trapped in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government said rescuing hostages that were taken by Hamas on the day of the October 7 attacks is its "top priority".

Gal Hirsch, the Israeli government’s appointed envoy on hostages and missing persons, said: "There is no lock in negotiations that we don't try to break in order to get to the hostages and receive information."

A "tremendous intelligence and operational effort that history has not seen before" was under way to get them home, he added.

Direct clashes have broken out between Israel and Hamas
Picture: Getty

It comes as the conflict on the ground in Gaza intensifies, with direct clashes breaking out between Israeli soldiers and Hamas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Defence Force (IDF) said it had killed members of Hamas near the Erez crossing, marking some of the first direct clashes between the two groups since Hamas' terrorist attack on October 7, The Times reports.

It is unclear how many members of Hamas were killed by Israeli soldiers.

The Erez crossing is a border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

It comes as Israel's ground offensive against Hamas intensifies, after more soldiers moved into Gaza overnight into Sunday.

Ali Miraj says ceasefire is 'not realistic' at this time

A spokesperson for the army said on Sunday: "Overnight we increased the entry of IDF forces into the Strip, and they joined the forces already fighting there.

"We're gradually expanding the ground activities and the extent of our forces in the Gaza Strip.

"The ground operation is complex and involves risks for our forces too.

"We will do everything in our power - from the air, sea and ground - to ensure the safety of our forces and to achieve the war's objectives."

Meanwhile, Israel has told the Al-Quds hospital to evacuate, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, which is based in Gaza.

Patients in intensive care units and babies in incubators would be impossible to move, the organisation has warned.

The hospital's surrounding area has been subject to bombardment throughout Sunday, with around 14,000 civilians sheltering in Al-Quds hospital.

Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza has intensified
Picture: Getty

It comes after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a 'second war of independence' as he vowed to wipe out Hamas.

Israel has been carrying out a retaliatory bombardment campaign in Gaza since Hamas' terrorist attack on October 7, in which more than 1,400 Israelis were killed.

Addressing his country on Saturday evening, Mr Netanyahu said that the war against Hamas had "entered a new stage", as he confirmed soldiers on the ground in Gaza have "very clear objectives".

Mr Netanyahu also warned that the war against Hamas was going to be a "long one"."We will win. We will prevail," he said.

"We will fight and we will not surrender. We will not withdraw. Overground and underground."

The Israeli Prime Minister reiterated that he was doing everything he could to ensure the safe return of hostages being held captive by Hamas.

Andrew Flintoff

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has new 'therapeutic' job as he continues recovery after Top Gear crash

Storm Ciarán will bring strong winds and heavy rain this week

Exact date Storm Ciarán will batter UK with heavy rain and 90mph winds on the way

A flight from Tel Aviv to Makhachkala airport was forced divert

'Anti-Israel mob' storms airport in Dagestan 'searching for Jews' forcing flight from Tel Aviv to divert

Israel Palestinians

Numbers show deadly toll of Israel-Hamas war

Israel Palestinians

Gaza receives aid shipment as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens offensive

It is one of the first times direct clashes have broken out between Israel and Hamas since the terrorist attack on October 7

Israel and Hamas engage in direct clashes near Gaza border crossing as IDF ground operation intensifies

Hurricane damage

More help arrives in Acapulco after hurricane death toll rises

India Train Crash

Six killed and 40 injured as two trains collide in India

Air strike destruction

Aid warehouses in Gaza looted as desperation grows and ground offensive widens

Friends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54

'We are heartbroken': Matthew Perry's family pay tribute to Friends star after 'tragic' death

Adam Johnson has died in a freak accident

'I lost half of my heart': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to hockey player son after 'throat slit' in freak accident

Matthew Perry appeared in every single episode of Friends

Matthew Perry's funniest moments as Chandler Bing in Friends as world reacts to actor's death

Tyson Fury beat former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Saturday night

Francis Ngannou’s loss to Tyson Fury shows boxing is either corrupt or just plain stupid, writes Kieran Kelly

All new houses will be sold as freehold under plans spearheaded by Michael Gove

All new houses to be sold as freehold properties as government pushes to end 'feudal' leasehold system

Protest against Israeli air strikes

Thousands join rally in Pakistan condemning Israeli attacks on Gaza

Emmanuel Macron

Macron vows to enshrine rights to abortion in constitution by next year

Police have arrested two protesters on suspicion of inciting racial hatred

Two women at London Palestine protest arrested for racial hatred after chant referencing ancient massacre of Jews
Friends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54

Inside Matthew Perry's final hours, after Friends star dies aged 54 by 'drowning in jacuzzi', as tributes pour in
Seoul crush rally

Halloween crush victims’ families demand inquiry one year after Seoul tragedy

Michelle Donelan said police need to enforce the law at Palestine protests

'Police need to enforce the law', minister says, amid concerns Met officers aren't tackling extremism at Palestine protests
A Range-Rover hit a bus stop in central London, leaving eight injured as police arrest one man

Range-Rover slams into London bus stop, as nine people rushed to hospital with injuries and one arrested
Posters of Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Low-key celebrations mark Turkey’s 100th anniversary as secular republic

Peter Kyle

'Unclear what ceasefire means for hostages', Labour frontbencher says, after top party figures call for fighting to end
Soldier in tunnel

Labyrinth of Hamas tunnels poses greatest threat to Israeli offensive in Gaza

Adam Johnson has died in a freak accident

Horror as Nottingham ice hockey player dies in freak accident after 'throat slit by skate'

Luis Diaz

Liverpool star Luis Diaz' mother rescued after parents' kidnap by armed men, with claims father has also been returned

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat

