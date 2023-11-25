Breaking News

Hamas hands over 13 more Israeli hostages and several foreign nationals after initial delay, Qatar confirms

25 November 2023, 21:09 | Updated: 25 November 2023, 21:44

The second round of hostages have been released
Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Hamas has handed over 13 Israeli hostages and several foreign nationals after initially delaying the release over Israel's 'unwillingness to let aid into Gaza'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Qatar Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the hostages are now with the Red Cross.

Qatar says four foreign nationals have been released, while Israel and Hamas says the figure is seven.

Hamas released 24 hostages in total on Friday. Thirteen were from Israel, with the remainder made up of ten Thais and one Filipino.

The nationalities of tonight's seven foreign nationals to be released are not yet known.

Israel's Defence Forces (IDF) has confirmed Israeli nationals are on the way to the Rafah crossing via Egypt.

More Hostages Released On Second Day Of Truce With Hamas
Picture: Getty

Hamas's military wing, the Qassam Brigades, initially accused Israel of breaking a truce agreement it had reached in order to secure the release of hostages.

They also said the hostages would not be released until Israel agreed to allow aid trucks into northern Gaza.

Israel denied breaking the truce agreement.

Israel had also been accused of blocking aid from getting into Gaza, as well as flying drones over southern Gaza.

Hamas is expected to release 50 hostages in total.

More Hostages Released On Second Day Of Truce With Hamas
Picture: Getty

Today is the second day of an agreed four-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which broke out after the group carried out a terror attack on October 7.

Some 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack, with around 240 people - Israelis and foreign nationals - taken hostage.

Around 14,500 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes on Gaza since, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

