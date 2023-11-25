Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, 9, whose father feared her dead, among hostages to be released from Hamas captivity

Emily Hand has been released. Picture: Handout/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Nine-year-old Irish-Israel girl Emily Hand is among those to have been released by Hamas this evening.

Emily's release comes just one day after her ninth birthday.

Her father had previously feared his daughter was dead.

Emily, who had been living in Israel prior to her captivity, was seized in kibbutz Be'eri on October 7th by Hamas.

She is part of the second group of hostages to be released as part of a four-day truce agreed by Israel and Hamas.

Around 50 hostages are expected to be released in total, with women, children, and the elderly expected to prioritised.

Which hostages have been released?

Relatives of hostages in the Gaza Strip demonstrate in Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty

Haran/Shoham family: Shoshan Haran (67), Adi (38), Nave (8), Yahal (3)

Or family: Noam (16) and Alma (13)

Weiss family: Shiri (53), and Noga (18)

Avigdori family: Sharon (52) and Noam (12)

Others: Hila Rotem Shoshani (12), Maya Regev (21), and Emily Hand (9)

Four Thai nationals have been released too, though their names are not yet known.

Relatives of hostages in the Gaza Strip demonstrate in Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty

Emily, 9, was handed over to the Red Cross and driven to the Rafah crossing, which connects Gaza and Egypt.

She will then be reunited with her Irish father, as well as her two half siblings.

Emily’s freedom was “my reason for living and getting up in the morning every day”, her father told a press conference earlier in November.

There had been delay to the release of hostages today, after 24 were released yesterday, after Hamas accused Israel of not respecting the truce.

Israel denies the claims.