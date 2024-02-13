'Even Hamas would be shocked by Azhar Ali's comments,' Labour official says as second candidate is suspended over Israel remarks

13 February 2024, 19:21 | Updated: 13 February 2024, 19:26

'Even Hamas would be shocked at Azhar Ali's comments', a member of the Labour Party's governing body has told LBC
'Even Hamas would be shocked at Azhar Ali's comments', a member of the Labour Party's governing body has told LBC. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

'Even Hamas would be shocked at Azhar Ali's comments', a member of the Labour Party's governing body has told LBC as it was revealed a second Labour candidate has now been suspended over alleged remarks about Israel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mish Rahman, a member of the Labour Party's National Executive Committee (NEC), told Andrew Marr this evening that "even Hamas would be shocked" by the "conspiracy theory" allegedly promoted by the party's candidate for the Rochdale by-election.

Mr Ali allegedly suggested in a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party that British people who volunteer to fight with the Israeli Defence Forces should be "locked up" and suggested that Israel had taken the October 7 Hamas assault as a pretext to invade Gaza. He has since apologised.

The by-election candidate is believed to be suspended pending an investigation after his party stripped him of their backing.

Rochdale by-election: See the full list of candidates here

Labour NEC member Mish Rahman discusses Azhar Ali’s comments

Read More: Labour suspends candidate after 'unacceptable' Israel comments 'made at meeting with disowned Rochdale contender'

Read More: Sir Keir Starmer insists he has 'torn anti-Semitism out of Labour' with swift action over Rochdale candidate

It comes hours after audio emerged Tuesday that appeared to show former Labour MP Graham Jones using the words "f***ing Israel" at the same meeting that led to the withdrawal of support for Mr Ali by the party's leadership.

The Hyndburn candidate is understood to have been administratively suspended from the party, pending an investigation, following the report from Guido Fawkes.

However Mr Rahman also took issue with the way the Labour leadership had dealt with complaints against members, claiming different factions - those on the centre who were ideologically close to the Sir Keir Starmer and the leadership and those on the left-wing of the party - were "treated differently".

"The issue at hand is the hypocracy and double standards applied when it's dealing with the one of the leadership's faction... compared to somebody who would be seen as on the left of the party.

"I would say to Keir Starmer that consistency is important," Mr Ali continued. "Our party is based on a values system. We claim to be an anti-racist party.

"Regardless of who messes up, we should either be tolerant to everybody or we should be zero tolerant to everybody - regardless of where they're from [on the political spectrum].

"There have been a number of scenarios where different people seem to be treated differently... I would urge Keir Starmer to treat everybody the same regardless of what part of the party they're from.

Martin Forde on why Labour 'was right' to suspend Graham Jones

Read More: New Labour rift as think tank boss apologises for calling for people smugglers to be sent to Scotland in 'cringe' comments

Read More: Labour's by-election candidate 'completely wrong' to say Israel allowed October 7 attack, campaign coordinator says

Mr Rahman also told LBC it was not yet appropriate for him to comment on allegations of comments made by Jones. "As a member of the NEC... I wouldn't be wise to give an opinion on this because if this is coming to a disciplinary panel... I don't want to prejudge myself," he said.

Mr Rahman, himself, has vocally called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking as he campaigned in Wellingborough today, Starmer said: "Certain information came to light over the weekend in relation to the candidate. There was a fulsome apology. Further information came to light yesterday calling for decisive action, so I took decisive action.

"It is a huge thing to withdraw support for a Labour candidate during the course of a by-election.

"It's a tough decision, a necessary decision, but when I say the Labour Party has changed under my leadership I mean it."

Labour had come under serious pressure after the original remarks emerged, with the comments condemned by figures inside the party as well as by political opponents.

Sir Keir sought to move his party on from the Jeremy Corbyn era, which was overshadowed by controversies over antisemitism.

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch again 13/02

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Super Bowl Football Photo Gallery

Super Bowl was most watched programme ever in the US with 123.4 million viewers

Congress Ukraine

Uncertainty over US Senate’s 93.5bn dollar Ukraine and Israel package

Russia-Estonia

Russia puts Estonia leader on wanted list over removal of Soviet-era monuments

Christian Horner is under scrutiny

Christian Horner spotted at Red Bull F1 test days after lawyer grilling - as Geri Halliwell 'tells friends he'll clear his name'
Exclusive
Ms Badenoch is aiming to finalise mini-US trade deals

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit pre-election boost

New York Subway Shooting

One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

Exclusive
"Beggars belief cars can be stolen in seconds" - Mayor blasts keyless carmakers amid London theft crisis

'Beggars belief': Sadiq Khan calls on car makers to tackle security flaws amid rising motor thefts

Turkey Mine Landslide

Gold mine workers feared trapped underground after Turkey landslide

Exclusive
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit election boost

Scaffolding being removed around the spire of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, showing the rooster and cross (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Notre Dame cathedral’s spire revealed as reconstruction continues after fire

Labour has suspended another election candidate over Israel comments

Labour suspends candidate after 'unacceptable' Israel comments 'made at meeting with disowned Rochdale contender'

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, left, and President Andrzej Duda attend a meeting of the Cabinet Council, a consultation format between the president and the government (Czarek Sokolowksi/AP)

Poland’s prime minister says authorities used spyware under previous government

Legendary Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69, his family has announced

Legendary DJ Steve Wright dies aged 69: Tributes flood in for broadcaster who enjoyed four decade radio career

Mr Simon has apologised

New Labour rift as think tank boss apologises for calling for people smugglers to be sent to Scotland in 'cringe' comments
An Israeli tank on the border with the Gaza Strip

South Africa lodges ‘urgent request’ with UN court over Israel’s attack on Rafah

A JetBlue plane

JetBlue shares rise as activist investor Carl Icahn takes stake in US airline

Latest News

See more Latest News

Farmers run for cover as police fire tear gas

Police use tear gas on Indian farmers at New Delhi protest over crop prices

Paul Currie is accused of hounding out an Israeli man at the end of the show

'Disgusting... hold the comedian to account': Theatre-goers' anger as Jewish man 'hounded out' of comedy gig
The women displayed images of paragliders at a pro-Palestine march in central London a week after Hamas launched its attack on Israel

Women who ‘celebrated’ October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free after being found guilty of terror offence
A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie.

Rabbi slams ‘blatant display of bigotry’ after Jews ‘hounded out’ of comedy show

As many as 2,000 jobs are at risk as The Body Shop enters administration

The Body Shop collapses into administration with up to 2,000 jobs at risk

Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised for the delay in dropping support for Mr Ali

Sir Keir Starmer insists he has 'torn anti-Semitism out of Labour' with swift action over Rochdale candidate
Bottles of Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola fourth-quarter sales better than expected despite lower US demand

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli raid on Rafah

China joins calls for Israel to halt military operations in Gaza

Destruction in Rafah after the Israeli bombardment

Israel and Hamas ‘making progress in ceasefire and hostage release talks’

Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, UK. 19th February, 2016. Grassroots Out (GO) hold a rally at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, W

Tory candidate claimed £1000 of Brexit cash to her own physiotherapy firm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’
Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit