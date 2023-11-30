Hamas releases propaganda video of father of 10-month-old Kfir Bibas saying Israel refuses to take his family's bodies

Hamas has claimed Israel is refusing to take back the bodies of the Bibas family. Picture: Handout

By Emma Soteriou

Hamas has released a propaganda video claiming Israel is refusing to take back the bodies of the Bibas family.

The terrorists have claimed 10-month-old Kfir Bibas had been killed in an Israeli airstrike, along with his mother and four-year-old brother. Their claims have not been verified.

The clip shows Yarden Bibas, Kfir's father, in tears as he addresses Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and asks for his family's bodies to be taken back so they can be buried.

Yarden is still a captive of Hamas.

The caption of the video, which was shared to Hamas' Telegram, read: "The resistance offered to hand over the three bodies, but the occupation government refused to receive them and is still manoeuvring and bargaining."

The family were taken hostage by Hamas. Picture: Handout

It comes after Israel said it was investigating the claims that Kfir, as well as his mother Shiri Silberman-Babis, 30, and his four-year-old brother Ariel, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The family were taken from their home in the Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel on October 7, as part of the attacks that killed 1,200 people.

Roughly a third of the hostages have been released so far, but Kfir's relatives do not know what happened to him, his parents and brother.

The IDF said that it was "examining the reliability of the information" and that representatives "spoke with the members of the Bibas family, informed them of the publication [of the claims] and are with them at this time".

The family said: "Our family has learned of Hamas' latest claims.

"We are waiting for the information to be confirmed and hopefully refuted by military officials."

The Israeli army also said that Hamas alone was responsible for the safety of the hostages.

Terror groups have made false and contested claims about Israeli activities in the past.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed that 77-year-old Hannah Katzir was killed in an IDF strike, but she was later released.