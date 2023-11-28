Family of 10-month Israeli baby held hostage fear Hamas 'keeping him as a trophy' as he is not on latest release list

28 November 2023, 16:23 | Updated: 28 November 2023, 16:29

Kfir Bibas' family worry he is being used as a trophy
Kfir Bibas' family worry he is being used as a trophy. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The family of a ten-month-old baby being held hostage by Hamas fear that he is being kept "as a trophy", as he is not on the list of captives to be released.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kfir Bibas and his parents and four-year-old brother have been moved to the southern city of Khan Younis, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said on Tuesday.

Ofri Bibas Levy, the sister of Kfir's father Yarden, said later: "We're talking to you today because tomorrow is the last day of the current ceasefire.

"At the moment they are the youngest hostages still remaining in Hamas captivity," she was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel. "We don't know where they've been held. 

"We're really worried about the 10-month-old baby with formula as the main diet."

Read more: Israel-Hamas ceasefire extended for two more days as three-year-olds freed in latest hostage release

Read more: British doctor who was in Gaza says hospitals have to use paracetamol for pain and washing-up liquid to clean wounds

The IDF has said Hamas is preventing the release of 10-month old Kfir Bibas.
The IDF has said Hamas is preventing the release of 10-month old Kfir Bibas. Picture: PA

Ms Bibas Levy said the process was "psychological torture" and added: "It's working really well because the last four days have been a big nightmare.

Khan Younis, the Gaza Strip's second city, is expected to be a target during Israel’s next offensive - raising questions that the baby is being used as a means to extend the truce.

Ms Bibas Levy added: "I hope they don't hold them as a trophy."

Kfir Bibas and his brother being held by their mother Shiri.
Kfir Bibas and his brother being held by their mother Shiri. Picture: Handout

An image captured of the children and their mother during the attack remains one of the most distinctive taken during the beginning of the war.

The exact group holding the family remains unknown. But military analyst Michael Horowitz said: "It appears they may be in the hands of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).”

The PFLP are a Marxist–Leninist terror group.

It comes after Israel and Hamas agreed to a 48-hour extension to the four-day truce agreed upon last week.

Israel warned Palestinians living in Khan Younis to evacuate over a week ago, suggesting it is expected to be among Israel’s targets when the truce ends.

“We're asking people to relocate. I know it's not easy for many of them, but we don't want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire,” Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, previously said.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, said that he believed Hamas would use the temporary cease in fighting to prepare for the IDF’s offensive.

“We will fight in the entire strip,” he said.

Ofri Bibas Levy wears a shirt with her brother, sister-in-law and their two children, Kfir and Ariel, held captive in Gaza
Ofri Bibas Levy wears a shirt with her brother, sister-in-law and their two children, Kfir and Ariel, held captive in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

A Hamas source said that 40 hostages were currently not under its control, CNN reported.

Israel and Hamas have been fighting for seven weeks, since Hamas launched its raids into southern Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 240 hostages back into Gaza. Some 14,800 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing Israeli bombardment and ground invasion, Gaza health authorities have said, with hundreds of thousands more displaced.

The two sides called a four-day truce on Friday to release hostages and let aid into Gaza. The truce was extended until Wednesday on Monday.

Israel had been releasing three Palestinian prisoners per one hostage set free by Hamas.

A spokesperson for the terror group said the deal would continue along the same lines for the next two days. On Monday, three-year-old twins Emma and Yuli Cunio were released by Hamas, alongside nine others.

A total of 58 people, including 39 Israelis, have been released over the ceasefire's first three days.

Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted inspection

Headteacher who took own life after critical Ofsted report 'was tearful and could not speak' during inspection

Theater-Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard to play every part in Hamlet on return to New York stage

Taylor Swift 'turned down an invitation to perform at Charles' coronation'

Taylor Swift 'turned down offer to perform at King Charles' coronation' as monarch 'doesn't have enough gravitas'

Where's the beef?: Vegan diet to be 'imposed' on Warwick University students after vote banning meat and dairy products

Where's the beef?: Vegan diet to be 'imposed' on Warwick University students after vote banning meat and dairy products

Indian rescuers pull out all 41 workers who were trapped in tunnel for 17 days

Indian rescuers pull out all 41 workers who were trapped in tunnel for 17 days

Russia North Macedonia OSCE

Top diplomats of Baltics and Ukraine to boycott meeting over Lavrov invitation

Ukraine spy chief's wife treated for suspected poisoning with heavy metals

Ukraine spy chief’s wife treated for suspected poisoning with heavy metals

Lisa Wilkinson denied that greed was a factor in the company's demise

Wilko former boss denies greed was part of retail chain's collapse, after family pockets £9 million dividend

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers begin helping 41 workers out of collapsed road tunnel

Ten minutes in the sin-bin has been dubbed an 'orange card'

Premier League stars face 10 minutes in the sin-bin for 'cynical fouls' as soon as next season

'James Bulger's family 'terrified' as toddler killer Jon Venables could be released before Christmas due to parole delay

James Bulger's family 'terrified' as toddler killer Jon Venables could be released before Christmas due to parole delay

'He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach': Teen's chilling 'plan to kill' trans girl Brianna Ghey

'He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach': Teen's chilling 'plan to kill' trans girl Brianna Ghey

All workers emerge from tunnel in India two weeks after it collapsed

All workers emerge from tunnel in India two weeks after it collapsed

Finland Russia Migration

Finland to close entire border with Russia due to migration concerns

David Fuller

'Morgue monster' David Fuller allowed to abuse bodies for 15 years amid 'persistent failures' by NHS hospital bosses

Wife of Ukraine's military spy chief hospitalised after being poisoned with 'heavy metals'

Wife of Ukraine’s military spy chief hospitalised after being poisoned with ‘heavy metals’

Peruvian wolf spider lays eggs inside cruise passenger's toe

Peruvian wolf spider lays eggs inside cruise passenger’s toe

Germany Jewish Singer Confession

German-Israeli singer fined after admitting making up antisemitism claim

'Ladies do not start fights': Britney Spears breaks silence with brutal swipe at sister Jamie's I'm A Celeb appearance

'Ladies do not start fights': Britney Spears breaks silence with brutal swipe at sister Jamie's I'm A Celeb appearance
Londoners face Tube strike threat in new year after unions reject 5% pay rise offer

Londoners face Tube strike threat in new year after unions reject 5% pay rise offer

Downing Street accuses Greece of focusing on 'ancient grievances' in row over Elgin Marbles

Downing Street accuses Greece of focusing on 'ancient grievances' in row over Elgin Marbles
India Tunnel Collapse

Indian workers trapped in tunnel for two weeks ‘close to being rescued’

Liz Truss's mini-budget contributed to the collapse of Wilko, high street chain's former boss tells MPs

Liz Truss's mini-budget contributed to the collapse of Wilko, high street chain's former boss tells MPs
France Smoking

France to widen smoking ban to beaches, parks and forests

Kate was 'cold' towards Meghan during 'cries for help' and jokingly 'shivers' at mention of Duchess' name, book claims

Kate was ‘cold’ towards Meghan during ‘cries for help’ and jokingly ‘shivers’ at mention of Duchess’ name, book claims
Man pleads guilty to killing two university students and school caretaker in Nottingham

Man pleads guilty to killing two university students and school caretaker in Nottingham

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Sadly 2023 looks like it will end as it began with Royals at war over a book and any reconciliation light years away

Sadly 2023 looks like it will end as it began with Royals at war over a book and any reconciliation light years away
Markle v Markle: Meghan faces defamation trial against half-sister Samantha as judge tables court date

Markle v Markle: Meghan faces defamation trial against half-sister Samantha as judge tables court date
Omid Scobie's new book contains a raft of claims about the royals

Archie's skin colour questions and King blasts Harry as a fool: The eight most explosive claims from new book Endgame

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

