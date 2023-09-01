Hampton Court Palace reveals Ulez loophole to help drivers avoid £12.50 charge when visiting

1 September 2023, 13:14

Hampton Court Palace revealed a loophole on paying the charge.
Hampton Court Palace revealed a loophole on paying the charge. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Visitors hoping to drive to Hampton Court Palace have been told how they can avoid the £12.50 Ulez charge when exiting the site thanks to a loophole.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When leaving the site, those taking the normal route out of the car park will emerge into the Ulez charging zones, meaning anybody with a non-compliant car will be charged £12.50.

But by taking a left out of the palace’s car park, visitors will be able to avoid the scheme’s enforcement cameras, which are located further north along the road.

The private roads within the grounds and the car park are not within the Ulez charging area.

“Hampton Court, on the cusp of the stalag Ulez, should be applauded in helping non-compliant car drivers to avoid paying this draconian tax,” Howard Cox, Reform UK’s London mayoral candidate, said.

He applauded the guidance from the Tudor palace, a Grade I listed royal palace which was built by Cardinal Wosley in the 16th century.

The palace was a favourite of Henry VIII who brought all six of his wives there to visit.

It comes after Ulez was expanded to cover all of London on Tuesday, which means drivers entering any part of the capital will need to pay the fee if their car does not meet emission standards.

Read more: One in four new Ulez cameras already 'damaged or stolen' only days after expansion

Read more: Minister slams 'completely out of order' Sadiq Khan over Ulez which 'imposes huge costs' on low income families

Hampton Court Palace shared the guidance on its website.
Hampton Court Palace shared the guidance on its website. Picture: Alamy

The mayor insists it is needed to clean up the city's air and avoid premature deaths but critics say it clobbers motorists who already face hefty costs.

The Ulez scheme uses cameras to detect the number plates of cars and sends drivers a charge if their vehicle doesn't meet its requirements.

It previously only covered all areas within the North and South Circular Roads, but will now cover areas in outer London, such as Kingston upon Thames, Croydon and Barnet.

Hampton Court Palace’s guidance will benefit those driving from outside of London - unlike the nearby attraction site, Chessington World of Adventures, which confirmed that its entrances fall within the enforcement area.

The Tudor palace issued the advice under the queries section of its website.

One question asked: “Is Hampton Court Palace and its car park in the expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone and Low Emission Zone boundaries?”

The reply said: “Yes, but the entry to the palace is outside both zones and the private roads within the grounds and the car park are not subject to any charges. However, cars exiting the car park are.”

One in four Ulez cameras have already been 'damaged or stolen' since the expansion.
One in four Ulez cameras have already been 'damaged or stolen' since the expansion. Picture: Alamy

And a second said: “Will I be charged exiting the palace?”

To which the reply was: “The exit of the carpark onto Hampton Court Road emerges into the charging zones. However, left-turning, non-compliant cars exiting the palace carpark back out of London will not be seen by Ulez camera (located further north along the road) unless they re-enter the Ulez zone elsewhere with a non-compliant vehicle.”

Historic Royal Palaces advised visitors from the M25 to take either exit 10 onto the A307, or exit 12, onto the A308. From the A3, drivers can take the A309.

Sadiq Khan said as the controversial scheme was expanded on Tuesday: “This is a landmark day for our city which will lead to a greener, healthier London for everyone. The decision to expand the ULEZ London-wide was a difficult one, but necessary to save lives, protect children’s lungs and help prevent asthma, dementia and other health issues.

"All the evidence shows that it’s clean air zones like ULEZ that are the game-changer in a city like London when it comes to cutting toxic air quickly and meaningfully to protect people's health. It’s thanks to the ULEZ that we are now set to get London's air to within legal limits in the next couple of years, 184 years earlier than previously projected."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two tourists from Morocco have been shot dead after straying into Algerian waters (Left: Stock image Right: Survivor Mohamed Kissi)

Two jet-skiing tourists holidaying in Morocco shot dead after straying into Algerian waters

Schools need remedial work after fears of a concrete collapse

School concrete collapse fears explained: When will I know if my child's class is affected by and what is RAAC?

Wildfire in Greece

Greek firefighters rescue 25 migrants trapped in forest as wildfire approaches

Thaksin Shinawatra

Thai king reduces prison term of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to single year

Michael McCaul

US committee chair calls Russia-China alliance ‘biggest threat since war’

Thunderstorms are on the way on Friday

Thunderstorm warning as torrential rain to hit UK ahead of weekend of sunshine - making it hotter than Portugal

Storm damage

Residents return to find towns devastated after Tropical Storm Idalia

Sweden Nobel

Nobel Foundation reverses ban on Russia, Belarus, Iran and far-right leader

Japanese cabinet secretary

Japan sanctions three groups and four individuals for supporting North Korea

The girl was rape in Gibraltar, police say

British girl 'raped ten times' in Gibraltar as police arrest 25-year-old Spanish care worker

Russia Ukraine War

Russia reports more drone attacks as images show destroyed aircraft

Rescuers revealed the heart-stopping moment they found the debris.

OceanGate rescuers reveal devastating moment they realised Titan sub crew were dead after finding debris field

A new Titanic expedition is planned

New Titanic sub expedition put together just weeks after OceanGate disaster as US government rushes to block it

Nick Gibb said he would be happy to see his young relatives go to school if the ceilings are propped up properly

Fury after minister says he'd let kids sit under propped-up classroom ceilings despite fears of concrete collapse

Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears as she took to the stand.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner breaks down in tears at custody hearing over lost $11m lifestyle

Ecuadorean prison

Bombings and hostage-taking inside prisons underline Ecuador’s fragile security

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marcus Aurelius statue

Statue believed to depict Marcus Aurelius seized in looting probe

The Junior Doctors strike action is timed to coincide with the Conservative Party conference in October

Junior doctors strikes timed to 'target' Tory party conference - BMA representative reveals to LBC
Vigil for pregnant woman

Video of police fatally shooting pregnant black woman to be released

The boy was shot on Thursday morning.

Schoolboy, 11, faces life-changing injuries after being shot in woodland as man, 54, arrested
Asia Typhoon

Residents of Hong Kong and southern China take cover from Super Typhoon Saola

A fresh wave of train strikes are lined up for this weekend.

Rail misery on final weekend of school summer holidays amid fresh wave of strikes - full list of services affected
Mongolia Pope

Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia amid strained relations with Russia and China

Many of the new Ulez cameras have been damaged or are missing

One in four new Ulez cameras already 'damaged or stolen' only days after expansion

Sarina Wiegman dedicated her award to the Spanish team

England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman praises Jenni Hermoso amid kissing dispute with Spain chief Rubiales
A senior NHS executive has warned that patients are losing out amid the doctors' strikes

'Patients are paying the price': Warning as junior doctors and consultants strike together for first time in NHS history

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit