Minister slams 'completely out of order' Sadiq Khan over Ulez which 'imposes huge costs' on low income families

31 August 2023, 08:42

By EJ Ward

Crime and Policing Minister slams Mayor of London's ULEZ plans as it 'imposes huge costs on people with lower incomes.'

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Chris Philp hit out at Sadiq Khan branding his imposition of Ulez as "completely out of order and completely wrong."

The expansion of the Ulez on Tuesday means vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards are liable for a £12.50 daily charge if they are used anywhere in London.

Citing the Tory candidate for Mayor, Susan Hall, Mr Philp said should she be elected she would "scrap Ulez straight away."

To comply with Ulez standards, petrol cars must generally have been first registered after 2005, while most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are also exempt from the charge.

The policy has been met with fierce criticism from some people.

Anti-Ulez vigilantes have repeatedly targeted enforcement cameras in recent months and protesters have taken to the streets to voice their opposition to the Ulez zone, which was expanded to London's outer boroughs on Tuesday.

When Nick asked Mr Philp about comments by former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith saying he was ‘happy’ for residents of his Chingford and Woodford Green constituency to vandalise the devices.

"I don't agree with what Sir Iain said," was the minister's reply.

Khan defiant about Ulez expansion amid protests

Following reports of, so-called, ‘blade runners’ attacking Ulez cameras across London, former cabinet minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith told the Daily Mail: “A lot of people in my constituency have been cementing up the cameras or putting plastic bags over them.

“‘The actions you are seeing show how angry people are at what is being imposed on them. Sadiq Khan has gerrymandered all the information – people have had enough.”

Footage has circulated on social media showing people described as Blade Runners cutting the cameras' wires or removing the devices.

The Metropolitan Police said it had recorded 288 crimes relating to the cameras as of August 1.

