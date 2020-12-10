Breaking News

Mass testing rolled out at secondary schools for worst-hit areas of London, Kent and Essex

10 December 2020, 17:21 | Updated: 10 December 2020, 17:49

Hancock announces immediate testing programme for pupils in London, Kent and Essex
Hancock announces immediate testing programme for pupils in London, Kent and Essex. Picture: Getty
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Matt Hancock has announced an immediate testing programme for all secondary school children in the worst affected areas of London, Kent and Essex.

Speaking at the Downing Street coronavirus press briefing, the health secretary announced that secondary pupils in areas of the three regions with growing Covid rates would have access to testing.

He said: "I'm particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex. Cases are rising and in many areas are already high.

"Looking into the detail, the testing results and survey shows us that by far the fastest rise is among secondary school age children 11-18 years old, while the rate among adults in London is broadly flat.

"But we know from experience that a sharp rise in case in younger people can lead to a rise among more vulnerable age groups later.

"We need to do everything we can to stop the spread among school age children in London right now - we must not wait until the review, which will take place on December 16. We need to take targeted action immediately."

Providing detail about the testing scheme for schoolchildren, Matt Hancock said: "Having spoken to the leaders of London's councils and the mayor, we've decided to put in place an immediate plan for testing all secondary school aged children in the seven worst affected boroughs of London, in parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent.

"We want to keep schools open because that is both right for education and for public health.

"We are therefore surging mobile testing units and will be working with schools and local authorities to encourage these children and their families to get tested over the coming days. More details will be set out tomorrow.

"I want to urge all those involved to step forward for the testing.

"It is important that 11-18 years olds get tested in these boroughs, irrespective of whether they have symptoms."

However, Mr Hancock said he "didn't want to pre-empt" any decision that might be made about moving London and parts of the south-east of England into Tier 3.

The health secretary said that a formal review and decision would take place on Wednesday 16 December.

Professor Chris Whitty added that rising rates of infection in the South East were "concerning" and that questions would have to be asked about whether more measures were needed.

"Of course we're concerned and anyone living in those areas is going to be concerned," he said.

"Throughout this, there's a very difficult balance where if we don't do a sufficient number of things the rates start to go up."

Prof Whitty added that rates were falling "really quite consistently" in areas such as the Midlands where stricter regulations had been adhered to.

National Medical Director of NHS England Professor Stephen Powis added: “In London, we are seeing a worrying rise in infections.

"We are seeing pressure in the NHS, particularly in the east of the city, but we are not at the levels we saw in April."

He added: "So it is really important that we don’t see further rises in infection rates in London and we don’t see pressure rising on the NHS. But the Nightingales will be there as that insurance policy if we need them.”

This story is being updated...

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Welsh Government 'planning second firebreak lockdown from 28 December'
BTS

BTS named Time magazine’s Entertainer of the Year

US President Donald Trump

Trump announces Israel and Morocco agreement to normalise relations
Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

Canada says pair of citizens held in China have not been tried
Matt Hancock is set to hold a press conference at 5pm

Watch live: Matt Hancock leads coronavirus press conference

File photo: All Welsh secondary schools and colleges will move to online learning from Monday.

Welsh secondary schools and colleges to move online from Monday as cases rise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller who refuses to wear a face mask

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller who refuses to wear a face mask
The EU want to 'bleed us dry,' claims caller

The EU wants to 'bleed UK dry,' claims caller

James O'Brien caller warns Brexit could mean 'criminals abroad fall through cracks'

Brexit: Law enforcement official warns 'criminals abroad could fall through cracks'
Will Guyatt/Facebook

Facebook facing US legal action over social media 'monopoly', Will Guyatt writes
The Foreign Secretary played down suggestions port delays were due to Brexit

Foreign Secretary plays down suggestions port delays caused by Brexit
Dominic Raab has told LBC he'll do 'whatever it takes' to get a Brexit deal done

Dominic Raab: I'll do whatever it takes to get a Brexit deal, including working Christmas Day

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London