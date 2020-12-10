Breaking News

Mass testing rolled out at secondary schools for worst-hit areas of London, Kent and Essex

Hancock announces immediate testing programme for pupils in London, Kent and Essex. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Matt Hancock has announced an immediate testing programme for all secondary school children in the worst affected areas of London, Kent and Essex.

Speaking at the Downing Street coronavirus press briefing, the health secretary announced that secondary pupils in areas of the three regions with growing Covid rates would have access to testing.

He said: "I'm particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex. Cases are rising and in many areas are already high.

"Looking into the detail, the testing results and survey shows us that by far the fastest rise is among secondary school age children 11-18 years old, while the rate among adults in London is broadly flat.

"But we know from experience that a sharp rise in case in younger people can lead to a rise among more vulnerable age groups later.

"We need to do everything we can to stop the spread among school age children in London right now - we must not wait until the review, which will take place on December 16. We need to take targeted action immediately."

Providing detail about the testing scheme for schoolchildren, Matt Hancock said: "Having spoken to the leaders of London's councils and the mayor, we've decided to put in place an immediate plan for testing all secondary school aged children in the seven worst affected boroughs of London, in parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent.

"We want to keep schools open because that is both right for education and for public health.

"We are therefore surging mobile testing units and will be working with schools and local authorities to encourage these children and their families to get tested over the coming days. More details will be set out tomorrow.

"I want to urge all those involved to step forward for the testing.

"It is important that 11-18 years olds get tested in these boroughs, irrespective of whether they have symptoms."

However, Mr Hancock said he "didn't want to pre-empt" any decision that might be made about moving London and parts of the south-east of England into Tier 3.

The health secretary said that a formal review and decision would take place on Wednesday 16 December.

Professor Chris Whitty added that rising rates of infection in the South East were "concerning" and that questions would have to be asked about whether more measures were needed.

"Of course we're concerned and anyone living in those areas is going to be concerned," he said.

"Throughout this, there's a very difficult balance where if we don't do a sufficient number of things the rates start to go up."

Prof Whitty added that rates were falling "really quite consistently" in areas such as the Midlands where stricter regulations had been adhered to.

National Medical Director of NHS England Professor Stephen Powis added: “In London, we are seeing a worrying rise in infections.

"We are seeing pressure in the NHS, particularly in the east of the city, but we are not at the levels we saw in April."

He added: "So it is really important that we don’t see further rises in infection rates in London and we don’t see pressure rising on the NHS. But the Nightingales will be there as that insurance policy if we need them.”

This story is being updated...

