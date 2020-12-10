Exclusive

Welsh Government 'planning second firebreak lockdown from 28 December'

The Welsh Government is planning to introduce a second firebreak lockdown. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The Welsh Government is planning a second firebreak lockdown from 28 December due to rising cases, a source has told LBC.

There is also a suggestion that Wales will move to a 4-tier system that will be reviewed every three weeks.

A final decision has not yet been made but the Welsh Cabinet has met to discuss the move, the industry source said.

The plan is "due to immense pressure on the NHS and infection rates rising in all Welsh Local Assembly (LA) areas", LBC was told.

It will initially be a nationwide approach, however ministers are considering LA-specific tiers in the medium-term.

“The tiers will broadly be as follows: Tier 1 – low risk, equivalent to the situation we had in the summer; Tier 2 – medium risk, equivalent to the situation we had post-firebreak; Tier 3 – high risk, equivalent to the situation we have now; Tier 4 – very high risk, equivalent to a firebreak/lockdown," the source said.

They continued: “It is likely that Wales will be placed into Tier 4 as of 28 December.

“The decision will be based on a number of factors - confirmed case rates, projection of case incidence rate over the following two weeks, rate of change in cases and positivity rates and hospital capacity.

“Broadly speaking, case rates under 50 would likely be Tier 1, 50-150 Tier 2, 150-300 Tier 3 and over 300 Tier 4.

“The tiers will be reviewed every three weeks.”

It comes after all Welsh secondary schools and colleges were told they will move to online learning from Monday 14 December as part of a "national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus".

Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams confirmed the move today, describing as part of a "national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus".

It is understood that primary schools will remain open for in-person learning.

While half of all schools in Wales have had zero coronavirus cases since September, the Welsh government said education settings "can contribute to wider social mixing outside the school and college environment".

The decision to move secondary school lessons online in Wales comes as English Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced immediate testing would be rolled out for 11 to 18-year-olds in London, Essex and Kent.

"We want to keep schools open because that is both right for education and for public health," Mr Hancock told a press conference on Thursday.

“We need to do everything we can to stop the spread amongst school-age children right now."

He added: "We need to take targeted action immediately... we have decided to put in place an immediate plan to test all secondary school children in the seven worst-affected boroughs of London, in parts of Essex that border London and in parts of Kent."

