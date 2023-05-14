Hannah Spearritt pulls out of S Club 7 reunion tour following Paul Cattermole's death

14 May 2023, 21:51 | Updated: 15 May 2023, 08:44

S Club 7 have announced that Hannah Spearritt has pulled out of the pop group's planned tour following the death of Paul Cattermole.
S Club 7 have announced that Hannah Spearritt has pulled out of the pop group's planned tour following the death of Paul Cattermole. Picture: Instagram/sclub7 / Getty

By Chris Samuel

S Club 7 have announced that Hannah Spearritt has pulled out of the pop group's planned tour following the death of Paul Cattermole.

Paul was found dead at the age 46 at his home in Dorset, weeks after the announcement of the band's 25th anniversary tour.

His cause of death has not been confirmed but police said there were "no suspicious circumstances".

In an emotional video posted on their Instagram group, the remaining members said Spearritt would not appear in the upcoming shows, as they shed tears over their former bandmate's untimely death.

Paul and Spearritt had been in a relationship during their time in the band.

Last month, Spearritt told The Sun that she had been unable to stop crying since learning of her bandmate's death.

“It’s still so raw and I have these moments where I don’t quite believe that it’s real," she said. "I still can’t believe I will never see him again.

The band revealed the news in an emotional Instagram video
The band revealed the news in an emotional Instagram video. Picture: Instagram / sclub7

Read More: S Club 7's Jo O'Meara "utterly devastated" following death of bandmate Paul Cattermole

Read More: Inside Paul Cattermole's final days: S Club 7 star said he was 'buzzing' for reunion the day before being found dead

The band, whose hits include Don't Stop Movin', S Club Party, and Reach, had 11 UK top 10 singles, and four number ones, with over 10 millions albums sold internationally.

The tour begins in October, and will see the five piece in arenas across the country UK, as well as one date in the Republic of Ireland.

The branding on the group's website has been updated, reverting to their previous name of S Club, which was used in the mid-2000s after Paul initially quit the band.

In the clip Jon says: "Sorry it's been a while since you've heard from us but in all honesty we've been in a bit of shock and it's taken a while for us to find the right words to describe how we feel about losing our brother Paul."

Jon Lee said that despite her absence from the tour, Spearritt, Jon Lee remained a member of the group.

The band announced that Hannah Spearritt would not be taking part in the reunion tour
The band announced that Hannah Spearritt would not be taking part in the reunion tour. Picture: Getty

"She won't be joining us on this tour but we wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on," he said.

He also says the tour will be a "tribute" to Paul, and that its name is being changed to the Good Times Tour, after a song that featured their late friend on lead vocals.

Rachel Stevens said that Paul is "always going to be with us. He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning".

1
Cattermole was found dead at the age 46 at his home in Dorset, weeks after the announcement of the band's 25th anniversary tour. Picture: Getty

Read More: S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46 just weeks after reunion tour unveiled as bandmates 'devastated'

She added: "And we are just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you and its going to make it even more special."

Bradley MacIntosh said the band were in disbelief, and that Paul had been a big brother to the group, adding: "He truly was a unique specimen of a human being.

'No one could ever, ever replace our Paul but he lives on inside each and every one of us."

A tearful Jo O'Meara said: "Whenever Paul walked into the room, you definitely knew he was there because he would just light it up with humour and love, and just a really special person."

Tina added: "It's just really sad and really, really hard to process it right now."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pop group S Club 7 have rebranded as S Club for their reunion tour in October, following the death of founding member Paul Cattermole.

S Club 7 renamed for upcoming reunion shows dedicated to founding member Paul Cattermole

The This Morning pair are feuding

Phillip Schofield 'plans to tough out' feud with Holly Willoughby as he fights for This Morning future

It comes just days after a massive military drill in Sweden, involving British forces

Four arrested as part of murder investigation after British serviceman on military drill in Sweden found dead

The architect fended off the moped-riding gang

Moment architect, 70, fights off gang of moped thieves who were trying to steal his £2,500 Brompton bike

Myanmar Cyclone

Cyclone Mocha causes death and destruction in Myanmar

Thailand Election

Thai voters deliver big win for opposition parties demanding reform

Breaking
Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit London today

'I will meet my friend Rishi': Zelenskyy announces surprise trip to UK for 'substantive negotiations'

Suella Braverman and Rishi Sunak

'We mustn't forget how to do things for ourselves': Braverman to increase pressure on Sunak to cut net migration

Turkey Elections

Turkey’s Erdogan says he could still win election despite prospect of run-off

Russia's defence ministry rarely announces the deaths of military commanders

Putin loses two of Russia's top commanders killed by Ukrainian troops in battle for Bakhmut

Turkey's presidential election could be heading for a run-off, as state-run news agency AA reported that incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the 50 percent needed to secure another term.

Turkish President Erdogan faces second round of voting after tight contest for presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2023

France pledges more military aid to Ukraine as Macron meets with Zelensky

I Am Ruth star Kate Winslet made a tearful tribute to her co-star daughter as she won the Leading Actress prize at the TV Baftas on Sunday night.

Kate Winslet offers tearful tribute to co-star daughter as she bags Leading Actress award at TV Baftas

Labour are reportedly considering plans to give millions of EU citizens the right to vote if Labour returns to power at the next general election.

Labour 'plot to rig electorate' by giving vote to EU nationals and 16-year-olds

Turkey's presidential election could be heading for a run-off, as state-run news agency AA reported that incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the 50 percent needed to secure another term.

Turkey election 'highly likely' to go to run-off as Erdogan fights for political life

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan with supporters at a polling station in Istanbul

Election count suggests Turkey’s Erdogan may face presidential election run-off

Latest News

See more Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee palace in Paris

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with France’s Macron

In an emotional moment, Kevin Sinfield stopped before the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to carry his friend and former teammate over the line.

Moving moment as Kevin Sinfield carries ex-teammate Rob Burrow over Leeds marathon finish line
Diving explorer and medical researcher Dr Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole at Jules’ Undersea Lodge positioned at the bottom of a 30ft-deep lagoon in Key Largo, Florida

Professor sets record for living underwater

Pictures reveal the transformation of West Ham's former stadium Upton Park into 842 flats worth around £340million.

Inside West Ham's former stadium demolished to create 842 flats worth £340million

A deadly cyclone has struck the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar, forcing tens of thousands to seek shelter as strong winds, floods and landslides hit the area.

Extreme cyclone strikes coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar sparking scramble for shelter

Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold

Brits could see scorching temperatures starting next month with the mercury rising as high as 35C, as forecasters predict that a "heatwave is coming".

Scorching temperatures as high as 35C expected next month as Brits told 'heatwave is coming'
Alastair Campbell has said the Labour party is right to consider extending the vote to 16 and 17 year-olds, as he called for "a complete overhaul of the way we do politics".

Alastair Campbell says Labour right to consider handing 16 and 17-year-olds vote despite bias fears
Move Forward party supporters cheer as they watch votes being counted on television

Thailand’s opposition takes early lead in general election vote count

Gatwick Airport was forced to close its runway for nearly an hour because of a "suspected drone incident".

Gatwick forced to shut runway for nearly an hour due to 'suspected drone incident'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit