Horrific CCTV shows two women unleash 'shocking and terrifying' assault on 20-year-old and rob her bag in North London

By Will Taylor

A young woman has been badly beaten and robbed of her bag in a "shocking and terrifying" attack in North London.

The 20-year-old was approached by two females in Rostrevor Avenue, Haringey, who rained down punches as they hauled her to the kerb.

Shomrim, a Jewish community safety group, said witnesses described the women "joyfully" say "she's dead!" after leaving her badly bruised in the road.

They released CCTV showing the two women approach from behind on December 7, one lashing her arm out at the victim before they grapple her to the ground.

Warning: Very violent scenes

#HateCrime #Antisemitism #ViciousAssault



See dramatic footage of the horrendous #Racist vicious assault leaving the female victim unconscious!



The brutal attack ended after the two female offenders kept on kicking the unconscious victim in the head before laughing over her body… pic.twitter.com/FLxC3re1As — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 8, 2023

A woman in a buggy walks by as one rains down repeated punches at her.

They eventually stop and are approached by a group, who go to help the woman.

The two women left with her bag, and headed off in the direction of the A10.

Shomrim said on X: "The brutal attack ended after the two female offenders kept on kicking the unconscious victim in the head before laughing over her body and according to witness reports saying joyfully she's "dead"!

"@Shomrim volunteers have spent all night recovering CCTV & searching for witnesses. @Shomrim are supporting the victim and her family.

"Specialist @MPSHaringey @metpoliceuk detectives are very keen to speak to these two females. Please get in touch urgently if you can identify them."

The Met's Detective Inspector Mike Herrick said: "This was a shocking incident and terrifying experience for the victim who was lucky to not receive more serious injuries.

"We don't underestimate the psychological impact of offences such as these and we are offering her every support as we work to identify the suspects.

"We know footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media and understand that there will be added concerns about the motivation behind the attack.

"We will of course keep an open mind about the motive and continue to work closely with the local community to allay any fears."

Call 101 quoting reference CAD 5505/07Dec or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.