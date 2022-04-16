Police search for man in pink bobble hat after sex assault on London bus

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him as part of an investigation. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a bus in north London.

The victim boarded a Route 141 bus in Turnpike Lane, Haringey, at around 5.40pm on Saturday, which was travelling towards London Bridge.

Officers said the suspect was already on the bus when the female victim boarded.

He harassed a number of other passengers before approaching the victim and touching her several times, police said.

Another passenger intervened and the suspect was removed from the bus.

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses, and have released a CCTV image of a man they need to identify and speak with.

He is described as being between 35 and 40 years old. He was wearing a light pink woolly hat with ‘pearls’ on it and a light brown hooded jacket, police said.

He was also carrying what was described as a cross body woman’s purse.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4526/15Jan, or Tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.