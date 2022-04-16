Breaking News

Putin bans Johnson and Truss from Russia over 'hostile' stance on Ukraine war

16 April 2022, 10:43 | Updated: 16 April 2022, 11:37

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss (right) are among a list of British ministers and MPs who have been blacklisted from Russia.
Boris Johnson and Liz Truss (right) are among a list of British ministers and MPs who have been blacklisted from Russia. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Russia has banned Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior UK ministers from entering the country over their "hostile" stance on the war in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin has slapped sanctions on Mr Johnson and a number of other UK Government members and politicians, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

In a statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry said it is introducing the sanctions because of the "unprecedented hostile" action by the British Government.

"This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy."

Moscow threatened to expand the list "soon", saying it will follow up with entry bans on British MPs, who "incite the Neo-Nazi Kiev regime" and claimed that Britain's Russophobia is detrimental to the British people.

The Prime Minister tops the list of UK subjects no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation, alongside Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Ben Wallace, Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps and Priti Patel.

Read more: Captain of sunken Russian warship Moskva 'killed on board', Ukraine claims

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also listed, along with former Prime Minister Theresa May, who authorised sanctions after the Salisbury poison incident in 2018.

Moscow has warned Western allies against supplying weapons to Ukraine and is threatening to ramp up missile attacks on the country's capital, Kyiv.

It comes after the Russian warship Moskva sunk in the Black Sea, with Ukraine claiming its forces were responsible for its downfall.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's ministry of internal affairs, said on Telegram hat the ship's captain, Anton Kuprin, who ordered the bombing of soldiers on Snake Island, had died.

The Russian flagship sunk following what Ukraine says was a missile strike, but the Kremlin has said the cruiser sank in "stormy seas" after a fire on board.

Read more: Patel hails 'world-class' plan to send migrants to Rwanda amid reports of Home Office row

A western official told reporters on Thursday that damage to the flagship - regardless of how it was caused - would be an "enormous loss" to the country's military credibility.

"I can't definitively tell you exactly what has happened... but I am not aware previously of a fire onboard a capital warship which has led to the ammunition magazine exploding as a consequence," they said.

"Were that to have been the case - were it just to have been an accident - it's a remarkably inept piece of control by the Russian military. And I find it difficult to believe that that would have been the case in this instance.

"So the claim by the Ukrainian forces, I think, is credible."

Russia claims all sailors were "successfully evacuated" from the ship after the fire but video taken in Sevastopol overnight shows dozens of cars purportedly belonging to the sailors still parked in the port.

Ilya Ponomarev, a politician exiled from Russia for opposing Putin's 2014 annexation of Crimea, said just 58 of the 510-strong crew have since been accounted for, but this claim cannot be verified.

This story is being updated, more follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cars could be fitted with speed limiting devices to stop drivers from speeding, it has been reported.

'Big brother' speed limiting devices that set off alarms 'could be fitted to all new cars'

Households are being warned of scam callers.

Scam warning as cold-callers pretend to offer £150 energy bill rebate

British Home Secretary Priti Patel (L), and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta, shake hands after signing an agreement at Kigali Convention Center.

Patel hails 'world-class' plan to send migrants to Rwanda amid reports of Home Office row

Seinfeld actress Liz Sheridan dies aged 93

Seinfeld actress Liz Sheridan dies aged 93

A health warning has been issued to parents over Kinder chocolate eggs ahead of Easter weekend

'Don’t take the risk': Warning after kids hospitalised from eating Kinder Easter chocolate

Harry and Meghan seen in Europe for first time in two years since Megxit

Harry and Meghan arrive at Invictus Games after meeting with Charles for just 15 minutes

Ukraine claim Anton Kuprin, captain of the sunken Moskva, has died

Captain of sunken Russian warship Moskva 'killed on board', Ukraine claims

16-year-old Damarie was stabbed to death in broad daylight

Man found guilty of 'brutally' stabbing 16-year-old to death in 'jealous' rage over girl

Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic in central London today

Climate campaigners blockade four bridges in central London

Six children have needed liver transplants as more cases of hepatitis were identified in children

Six children given liver transplants as investigation into hepatitis surge in children continues
There were long queues at Dover today

Easter travel chaos warning: Drivers warned of disruption over Bank Holiday weekend

Just Stop Oil posted this picture after launching their protests this morning

Dozens of arrests as eco-protesters stage protests at oil plants in Essex and Birmingham

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the bravery of his countrymen in a late-night address

Zelenskyy hails bravery of Ukrainian fighters as country withstands 50 days of war

London is set to be hotter than Ibiza on Good Friday and there's good weather forecast for the rest of the Bank Holiday

UK Bank Holiday weather: 22C heat declared on hottest day of year so far

Dr Tedros said "the world is not treating the human race the same way"

World’s focus on Ukraine over conflicts in Africa is ‘racist’ says WHO boss

More than 160 other British organisations have condemned the plan to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda

Govt signed refugee deal months after condemning Rwanda for human rights abuses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oksana Kolesnikova cries during the funeral of her son Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, a territorial defence soldier who was killed by Russian soldiers in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv

Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv as Ukraine reports 900 civilian bodies found
North Korea Birth Anniversary

North Korean leader attends massive parade to mark grandfather’s birth
Chinese astronauts, from left, Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months on country’s space station
A Russian tank destroyed in recent fighting is seen on a road to Kyiv, Ukraine

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

South Carolina-Execution

South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

A member of Team Ukraine looks out over a lake at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague

Invictus Games offer break from war for Ukrainian competitors
Russian missile cruiser the Moskva

Russia says attacks on Kyiv will increase a day after losing warship
A building damaged during fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukraine’s port of Mariupol continues to hold out against all odds
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces

Dozens of Palestinians injured in tensions at mosque in Jerusalem
People pay tribute at the statues of North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il

North Korea marks key anniversary amid tensions over weapons tests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists
Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries
'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who says Rwanda plans 'good idea'

'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who backs Rwanda plans
Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing
The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police