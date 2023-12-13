Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named among the "biggest losers" in showbiz in 2023 by the entertainment business' 'bible'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry and Meghan's setbacks this year were catalogued by the Hollywood Reporter as part of its roundup of 2023's biggest 'winners and losers'.

The publication listed Harry's "whiny biography" Spare, which came out in January, the "whiny Netflix documentary" - entitled simply Harry & Meghan - and Meghan's "inert" podcast Archetypes among their failings in 2023.

Being mocked by irreverent US animated sitcom South Park was also embarrassing for the royal duo, who left the UK for the US in 2020, the outlet noted.

"The Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin. The show’s 20-minute 'World-Wide Privacy Tour' takedown in March was savage."

Read more: Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Read more: Prince Harry ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing libel case battle

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

Spotify dropped Harry and Meghan in June after just one series of Archetypes.

Bill Simmons, a senior executive at the audio streaming giant, called the Sussexes "grifters".

But, the publication concluded, leaving a life of "ceremonial public service" in the UK wasn't all bad.

"All the scorn and mockery beats otherwise having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements a year, which sounds hellish," they said.

Other 'losers' of 2023 include Disney and its superhero studio subsidiary Marvel after a series of films that disappointed at the box office.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

Winners included Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig.

The bad news for Harry and Meghan has continued, as it emerged that donations to their Archewell Foundation dropped by nearly £9 million in a year.

It comes after the publication of Omid Scobie's book Endgame, the Dutch version of which revealed the names of two royals said to have questioned the skin colour of Harry and Meghan's son Archie before his birth.

But despite the bad year in Hollywood for Harry and Meghan, showbiz insiders aren't convinced that all is lost for the royal couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Alamy

Talent agent Prof Jonathan Shalit OBE told the Sun: "The last few months haven’t been good from a PR perspective but equally the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are far from out.

"They are a magnetic couple who the world is hugely interested in.

"Yes, they are still trying to find their place in the public arena. But in the greater scheme of things there’s a lot to play for."