Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans. Picture: Archewell

By Christian Oliver

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

The video - released as part of their Archewell Foundation 2023 'impact report' - was released just hours after the Princess of Wales shared a clip of her at a baby bank with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Throughout the one-minute clip, Harry and Meghan are seen interacting with people their foundation has helped throughout 2023.

Meghan and Harry hug veterans, take pictures with supporters, and are seen packing bags for school girls in Nigeria.

The video has raised eyebrows among Royal watchers who noted that similar videos charged by the Sussexes in the past have usually been released in January.

The clip accompanies a 28-page report detailing the charitable work the Archewell Foundation has undertaken this year.

The report states: "We are committed to a simple but profound mission: Show Up, Do Good."

Harry and Meghan star in Archewell promo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured in their Archewell Foundation 'impact statement' video. Picture: Archewell

Meghan Markle is pictured in their Archewell Foundation 'impact statement' video. Picture: Archewell

It comes hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales released a clip of Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte at a baby bank where they handpicked toys for children this Christmas.

Charlotte could be seen working diligently and collecting toys while George was shown carrying a festive bag bulging with presents.

They were given the task of sifting through donated goods and choosing toys to fill the festive bags.

It comes after the Princess of Wales made an official visit to a baby bank in Holyport near Maidenhead in April and returned a few weeks ago with her children for a private evening event.

In a video released to mark the trip, Kate could be seen with her arm around George, saying: "You can see how rewarding this work is, knowing that you're helping out others" and he replies "yes".

Meghan Markle takes a selfie as she is pictured in the Archewell Foundation 'impact statement' video. Picture: Archewell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured in the Archewell Foundation 'impact statement' video. Picture: Archewell

Meghan Markle is pictured in the Archewell Foundation 'impact statement' video. Picture: Archewell

George, Charlotte and Louis also helped out sorting children's pyjamas and at one point the young princess and her mother burst out laughing after pulling out a baby's bodysuit decorated with Welsh dragons.

Sharing the video on social media, the royals said: "Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children."

Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society.

"Supporting parents and carers, who are providing for their families in challenging circumstances can have a life-changing impact."