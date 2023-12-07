Kate to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, as new photo released of Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas carol service. Picture: ITV

By Kit Heren

The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey, with a new photo released to mark the occasion.

The carol service, which the Royal Foundation said would combine "traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none," will take place on Friday evening, but will only be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The charity said the carol service, "spearheaded by the Princess" would be "a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings."

The event "aims to bring people together at Christmas time."

The line-up includes a duet from Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, as well as musical performances by Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay.

Kate on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Prince William, Micheal Ward, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp, and Jim Broadbent will be among the readers.

Filling out the pews will be "aspiring individuals and families from all corners of the UK, including midwives, health visitors, early years practitioners, nursery teachers and community volunteers," as well as members of the royal family.

Kate. Picture: ITV

It comes after Kate, William, King Charles and Queen Camilla made their first public appearance together amid the royal race row.

The Christmas Diplomatic Reception was held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, as the royals welcomed over 500 dignitaries to their annual event.

Charles and Camilla were pictured putting on a united front alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales after the controversy caused by Omid Scobie’s new book.

Kate opening a new children's hospital wing on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Named Endgame, the book sparked a royal row after two members of the Royal Family were named as having concerns about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie.

The two members of the Royal Family were named in a Dutch edition of the book, which Scobie claims was a translation error.

Buckingham Palace has not commented.