Harry and Meghan bodyguard is ex-Met cop who choked his wife unconscious leaving her ‘seconds away from death’

28 September 2022, 20:55

Harry and Meghan (pictured) have a disgraced Met Officer as a bodyguard
Harry and Meghan (pictured) have a disgraced Met Officer as a bodyguard. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

One of Prince Harry and Meghan's bodyguards is a disgraced Met cop who was convicted of strangling his wife, according to reports.

Pere Daobry was seen driving the Sussexes in a Range Rover on September 5 as they left Frogmore Cottage to travel to Euston Station in London.

But MailOnline has revealed that the 51-year-old was convicted in 2016 of attacking his wife Sarah Jay , after she said she no longer loved him.

In an interview after his conviction, Ms Jay revealed: "I was only seconds away from death - that terrifies me."

Describing the incident in December 2015, which began after a row in their bedroom, she said: "I suggested he go to the gym to calm down and moved away to get away from him.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shunted down to bottom of Royal family website

Read more: King Charles ‘saw flickers of hope’ for reconciliation when he spoke to Harry and Meghan at Queen’s funeral

"He grabbed me. The next thing I remember was being on my back. I was struggling to breathe. I could feel his rage. He had his hands around my neck and was choking me.

"All I could concentrate on was staying alive. I was gasping for breath but couldn't get any in. I realised I had to lay still, not struggle and breathe through my nose.

"Trying to do that was the last thing I remember."

The bodybuilder called 999 and confessed his crime, and avoided jail.

Ms Jay, a former Essex police sergeant took her own life in 2021, after describing Doabry as a 'lunatic'.

A source told the Mail: "His wife Sarah went through a really traumatic time with him and I'm sure if Meghan and Harry knew the full story they wouldn't be at all comfortable with him being employed as their bodyguard.

"It was such a shock when I saw the picture and recognised Pere instantly - he is quite tall and distinctive and he has significant scarring on his face so he's quite recognisable.

"Pere treated Sarah appallingly and she had to escape through a window twice to get away from him. I really don't think Harry and Meghan would want someone like him guarding them."

After leaving the Met, Daobry worked as a security guard for wealthy individuals and VIPs in Australia, and around Europe. He also reportedly provided protection to a member of the UAE royal family. 

During his time at the Met, he was a firearms officer in close protection and diplomatic protection.

Harry and Meghan are believed to be paying for Daobry’s services after they were informed they would not be provided with official taxpayer-funded police bodyguards.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Heathrow Airport after two passenger planes clipped wings on the runway

Two planes clip wings in runway collision at Heathrow Airport while taxiing

Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her

'Horny' 24-stone student forced date to have sex leaving him with large love bite

Exclusive
Lord Clarke spoke out over the crisis

I've never known a budget cause such a serious and extraordinary crisis, Ken Clarke tells LBC

Clarke has been given a suspended sentence

Property manager who faked cladding safety forms gets suspended jail sentence after LBC investigation

Asian hornets have been discovered in Essex

Asian hornets spotted in Essex as public warned to be extra 'vigilant' over invasive insects

Footage of the Nord Stream leaks has been published

Watch: Dramatic footage of Nord Stream leak as EU warns sabotage will not be tolerated and Moscow denies involvement

The hosepipe ban could go into 2023

Hosepipe bans set to continue into 2023 despite return of rain, water companies warn

1

Toppling of Bristol's Colston statue was ‘violent act’ not protected by ECHR, judges rule

A For Sale Savills estate agent board sign outside...

Record drop in choice of mortgage products as the economic fallout from Friday’s budget continues

Brazil v Tunisia - International Friendly

Fury as Spurs star Richarlison has banana thrown at him during game in Paris

Rishi Sunak Delivers the Spring Statement

Rishi Sunak will not attend the Conservative conference to give Truss space to 'own the moment'

Archie Battersbee's mother has insisted that a 'party' held in the cemetery where he is buried was a one-off to mark her birthday, and revealed someone had left a “mock noose” at her son’s resting place.

Archie Battersbee's mum targeted by trolls after 'party' at son's grave

jamin Mandy (left) Louis Saha Matturie (right)

Trial of footballer Benjamin Mendy adjourned after juror tests positive for Covid-19

Detectives have issued CCTV footage after a violent robbery in Fulham.

CCTV shows moment thug smashes man's head before stealing his luxury Tag Heuer watch

Brewdog CEO James Watts

Brewdog boss James Watts subject of ‘vicious and relentless’ abuse led by an ex-lover who wanted to ‘take him down’

The new podcast launches on October 4th

LBC launches new 'Clear the Air' climate change podcast with Sadiq Khan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather Florida

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm

Actor Hit And Run

Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes

Russia Fleeing Mobilization

Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

Gas leaks ‘could emit equivalent of a third of Denmark’s CO2 emissions’

A dog is walked through floodwater as the tide rises in Key West, Florida as the first bands of rain associated with Hurricane Ian pass to the west of the island chain

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155mph winds

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim, Poland

Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to deliver message against hatred

Fallen utility poles and branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba

Cuba begins to turn lights back on after Hurricane Ian blacks out island

Brexit

Referendums which back Russian rule in Ukraine a sham – Coveney

Sea disturbance

EU officials vow ‘robust and united response’ if gas pipeline damage is sabotage

A Chinese clerk counts US dollar and yuan bills at a bank in Huaibei, east China's Anhui province

China’s yuan slides to 14-year low against dollar after US rate hikes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

Andrew Marr was furious on LBC

Marr: It is a dereliction of duty that Truss and Kwarteng didn't speak today - cowardly and shameful
kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget
James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning
Mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals', says Tory MP

Tory MP brands mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch again

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London