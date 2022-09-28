Harry and Meghan bodyguard is ex-Met cop who choked his wife unconscious leaving her ‘seconds away from death’

Harry and Meghan (pictured) have a disgraced Met Officer as a bodyguard. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

One of Prince Harry and Meghan's bodyguards is a disgraced Met cop who was convicted of strangling his wife, according to reports.

Pere Daobry was seen driving the Sussexes in a Range Rover on September 5 as they left Frogmore Cottage to travel to Euston Station in London.

But MailOnline has revealed that the 51-year-old was convicted in 2016 of attacking his wife Sarah Jay , after she said she no longer loved him.

In an interview after his conviction, Ms Jay revealed: "I was only seconds away from death - that terrifies me."

Describing the incident in December 2015, which began after a row in their bedroom, she said: "I suggested he go to the gym to calm down and moved away to get away from him.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shunted down to bottom of Royal family website

Read more: King Charles ‘saw flickers of hope’ for reconciliation when he spoke to Harry and Meghan at Queen’s funeral

"He grabbed me. The next thing I remember was being on my back. I was struggling to breathe. I could feel his rage. He had his hands around my neck and was choking me.

"All I could concentrate on was staying alive. I was gasping for breath but couldn't get any in. I realised I had to lay still, not struggle and breathe through my nose.

"Trying to do that was the last thing I remember."

The bodybuilder called 999 and confessed his crime, and avoided jail.

Ms Jay, a former Essex police sergeant took her own life in 2021, after describing Doabry as a 'lunatic'.

A source told the Mail: "His wife Sarah went through a really traumatic time with him and I'm sure if Meghan and Harry knew the full story they wouldn't be at all comfortable with him being employed as their bodyguard.

"It was such a shock when I saw the picture and recognised Pere instantly - he is quite tall and distinctive and he has significant scarring on his face so he's quite recognisable.

"Pere treated Sarah appallingly and she had to escape through a window twice to get away from him. I really don't think Harry and Meghan would want someone like him guarding them."

After leaving the Met, Daobry worked as a security guard for wealthy individuals and VIPs in Australia, and around Europe. He also reportedly provided protection to a member of the UAE royal family.

During his time at the Met, he was a firearms officer in close protection and diplomatic protection.

Harry and Meghan are believed to be paying for Daobry’s services after they were informed they would not be provided with official taxpayer-funded police bodyguards.