Harry and Meghan seen in Europe for first time since Megxit with Netflix film crew

Harry and Meghan seen in Europe for first time since Megxit. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago.

The couple arrived at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Friday, after stopping off in the UK to visit the Queen and Prince of Wales on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan have not been to this side of the Atlantic together since 2020.

The couple, both wearing suits, walked towards a friends-and-family reception in warm sunshine at the Zuiderpark, where the games are being held.

They were photographed and filmed by about 50 members of the media.

Harry wore a navy suit and Meghan wore an all-white suit with a white handbag.

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'offer olive branch' in surprise visit to the Queen in Windsor

The couple arrived at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Friday. Picture: Alamy

At one point Meghan waved towards the press pen, and as they greeted people the couple placed their hands on each others' backs.

The event is the brainchild of the Duke of Sussex, who will be in The Hague with his wife Meghan for the opening days of the games, which were twice delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first edition of the games was held in London in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018.

Service personnel compete in athletics, archery, cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby as well as a driving challenge organised by one of the event's official partners, car maker Jaguar Land Rover.

Netflix has sent a camera crew to follow Harry and Meghan for when they meet the Ukraine team.

For the 19 Ukrainians, the games are a brief respite from the grim realities of life in wartime and an opportunity to highlight the plight of their nation.

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'to be snubbed by Dutch royal family' during Invictus Games visit

The Duchess of Sussex attending a reception, hosted by the City of The Hague. Picture: Alamy

"I think that emotionally it's something that requires time... because we come from a very disturbed area, as we come from the areas where the actual killings every day are happening, the shelling, the bombing, we hear sirens every day," said Oksana Horbach, Ukraine's Invictus Games National Coordinator.

One of the team, Taira Paievska, did not even make the trip after being taken hostage by Russian forces in Mariupol where she worked as a paramedic, Ms Horbach said.

The trip comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to the UK to visit the Queen in secret.

Harry and Meghan, who have not been in the UK together since they quit as senior working royals more than two years ago, are also believed to have also met with the Prince of Wales.

It is understood the couple were at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

Read more: The Queen pulls out of Easter Sunday service for first time in 50 years

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said Thursday’s visit would have made the Queen very happy despite the couple’s highly publicised criticism of the royals.

The trip to the UK comes after Harry was absent from the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service in London last month.

Harry is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

The duke wants to bring his children to visit, but he and his family are "unable to return to his home" because it is too dangerous, his legal representative has said.