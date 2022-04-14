The Queen pulls out of Easter Sunday service for first time in 50 years

The Queen leaving the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey on 17 April, 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Queen has pulled out of attending the Easter Sunday church service and will be represented by other members of the Royal family.

The 95-year-old monarch will miss the service for what is thought to be the first time in more than 50 years.

She also did not attend the Maundy Thursday service today and was represented for the first time by the Prince of Wales.

Other royals, though it was not immediately clear who as The Prince and The Duchess are expected to be at their Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire over the weekend, will attend the Easter Sunday service.

The Queen last missed an Easter Sunday service in 1970, when she was on a tour of New Zealand and Australia. This year's service falls on the anniversary of her husband Prince Philip's funeral.

She has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and Buckingham Palace announced last week that she would not attend the Maundy Thursday service.

It is understood the Queen was unable to commit to the event and, with the order of service being printed, she was keen for the arrangements to be confirmed to avoid any misunderstanding or the day to be overshadowed.

The Prince and The Duchess were met at the event at St George’s Chapel, Windsor by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner and the Right Reverend Dr John Inge. Picture: Getty

The Prince and The Duchess were met at today's Maundy Thursday service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner and the Right Reverend Dr John Inge.

Following the service, The Prince and The Duchess proceeded to the West Steps for an official photograph of Their Royal Highnesses and the Royal Maundy party.

He will also today follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy coins to community stalwarts. He will hand out the coins to 96 men and 96 women to commemorate the Queen's 96th birthday latest this year.

The monarch attended a service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh last week with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds, and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.