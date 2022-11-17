Harry and Meghan Netflix TV documentary set to 'air within weeks' despite them 'wanting it delayed'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries is set to air within weeks, an insider has claimed. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries is set to air within weeks, an insider has claimed.

It comes despite the Sussexes reportedly requesting the show be delayed, a move that has put them at loggerheads with Netflix chiefs, The Sun reported.

It's understood the pair have wanted to push the £88m TV series back to 2023.

However, it's now been reported the show won't be pushed back and will be released in December.

An insider told Page Six: "As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year."

Netflix has yet to confirm the official release date.

It follows reports that the Sussexes' docuseries had been pushed back until next year amid the backlash over the latest series of The Crown.

A source told Deadline: "They're rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary."

Meanwhile, makers of the Netflix show have reportedly claimed that some of Harry's comments in his upcoming memoir Spare are at odds with those he has made on camera.

The Sun previously reported that the prince was attempting to make late edits to the book after the Queen's death, fearing that parts of it were "insensitive" and needed "refining".

A source told the New York Post: "A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written (in his book), so that was an issue.

"Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided for their own project."

Harry and Meghan are said to discuss other members of the royal family, including Harry's father King Charles, Camilla and Prince William in their documentary, which is directed by US documentarian Liz Garbus.

Sources said late changes are unwelcome as it needs to be translated into other languages.