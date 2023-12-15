Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany. Picture: Alamy/Archewell

By Christian Oliver

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their official Christmas card for this year - thanking their fans for 'all the support in 2023'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who now live in California with their two children - wished everyone a "happy holiday season".

The seasonal greeting card shows them applauding side-by-side and beaming with smiles at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, back in September.

Meghan is pictured in a green top as she smiles with Harry, styled in a black shirt and suit. The picture is bordered in green banners, matching the Duchess' outfit.

The card is issued on behalf of their business Archewell Productions and their charitable arm the Archewell Foundation.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues. Harry and Meghan have maintained this tradition as they continue their non-working Royal life in the US.

Harry and Meghan have released their Christmas card for 2023. Picture: Archewell

The card reads: "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season.

"Thanks for all the support in 2023!"

A digital version of the card features some of the highlights of Meghan and Harry's past year. It also features a link to the Archewell Foundation's 'impact report'.

Last year's card featured a monochrome shot of the couple at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards Gala in New York City.

It comes after the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales released their cards for this year.

The palace released the royals' Christmas Card images last Saturday night, showing William and Kate's family arranged around a chair and all wearing white shirts.

William and Kate released a new photo of their grown-up family, pictured alongside their three children. Picture: Royal Family

King Charles III and Queen Camilla released their annual Christmas card. Picture: Royal Family

William and Kate were photographed with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Windsor earlier this year.

In the monochrome image, Princess Charlotte sits on a chair, while the rest of the family stands around her.

The family photo was captured by Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner whose previous sitters include Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer and Sam Smith.

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla were pictured in the throne room of Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony in May earlier this year for their Christmas card.

The image of the King and Queen, which adorns Charles' second Christmas card as monarch, was taken by Hugo Burnand, and captures the couple standing side-by-side.Charles is pictured wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla is wearing Queen Mary's Crown. The King is also pictured wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate.