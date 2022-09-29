Harry Dunn's alleged killer must attend next hearing at Old Bailey in person

29 September 2022, 14:47

Parents Of Harry Dunn In Court As Anne Sacoolas Appears Via Videolink
Parents Of Harry Dunn In Court As Anne Sacoolas Appears Via Videolink. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Harry Dunn's alleged killer has appeared in a UK court to face a charge of causing his death by dangerous driving - ending his family's three year wait for criminal proceedings to begin.

Anne Sacoolas made an appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video-link from the United States on Thursday as the 19-year-old's extended family watched from the public gallery.

The 45-year-old is accused of causing the teenage motorcyclist's death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision outside RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

READ MORE: 'Horny' 24-stone student forced date to have sex leaving him with large love bite, court hears

At the six-minute hearing, the defendant spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth as she followed proceedings next to her lawyer, Amy Jeffress.

Harry's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, alongside Harry's twin brother Niall, arrived wearing either a green tie or a green scarf in memory of the teenager.

Harry Dunn
Harry Dunn. Picture: PA images

The Dunn family said they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Sacoolas was granted unconditional bail to appear at the Old Bailey on October 27.

US citizen Anne Sacoolas has been told by the chief magistrate at Westminster Magistrates' Court she must attend the next hearing at the Old Bailey in person.

The court heard there would be a joint application from both the prosecution and defence for Sacoolas to appear via video-link again on October 27.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen's death certificate has been published in the National Records of Scotland.

Newly-released certificate reveals Queen's cause of death and time monarch died

-

Money saving expert Martin Lewis hits back at Liz Truss' £2,500 energy cap claim

Liz Truss could not guarantee people's pensions

Truss fails to guarantee Brits' pensions are safe after Bank of England steps in to stop risk of funds collapsing

The Russian leader will give a speech in Red Square following a signing ceremony, after so-called referendums.

Putin to annex four more areas of Ukraine following sham referendums

2021 Budget Illustration

Another 300 mortgage deals pulled of market and 40% of deals have disappeared since mini-budget

Breaking her silence on the fall-out caused by her Government's bombshell fiscal statement, the PM grappled for answers at times struggling to explain the financial decisions.

PM flounders as she struggles to defend financial turmoil in series of car crash radio interviews

CRIMEA-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-MOBILISATION

Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine

A long queue of people in Windsor waiting to see the Queen's final resting place

Hundreds of people queue in Windsor to see the Queen’s final resting place in George VI memorial chapel

Beans, toilet paper and money

Struggling parents are thinking about ‘shredding up toilet paper’ to bulk out basic meals for their children

-

Nord Stream pipelines: Fourth leak found as Russia denies sabotage

Sadiq Khan has said the Fourth Plinth will continue to be used to display art works, but supports a statue of the late monarch at a "suitable location".

No Trafalgar Square Queen statue for four years as fourth plinth reserved for art commissions

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the south west as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US.

Two million without power in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland leaving trail of destruction in its wake

Furious Nick Ferrari said Mr Philp's explanation of the last few days was 'pitiful'

Furious Nick Ferrari blasts treasury minister's 'pitiful' explanation of self-inflicted UK financial turmoil

Liz Truss will face questions today as she carries out a round of interviews. Right, Kwasi Kwarteng meets bankers yesterday

"We had to take urgent action": PM defends mini-budget despite financial turmoil

Rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59

Rapper Coolio dies aged 59: Tributes led by Michelle Pfeiffer after he ‘collapsed at friend’s house’

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided by burglars'

Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided while they were at home with baby son'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kremlin gets ready to annex four regions of Ukraine on Friday

Sweden Europe Pipelines

Nato believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station

North Korea fires missiles after Kamala Harris leaves South Korea

View of the Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar confirms Covid-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

South Korea Harris Asia

US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas

Curious sightseers walk in the receding waters of Tampa Bay due to the low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian in Tampa Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian: One of the most powerful storms recorded in US slams Florida

A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany in 2018

Fourth leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

A resident wades through floodwaters in the Ubon Ratchathani province, north-eastern Thailand

Tropical rains flood parts of Thailand as 5,000 seek shelter

An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida

In Pictures: Hurricane Ian slams into Florida after killing two people in Cuba

Teenager Savannah Graziano

Police unsure if girl, 15, killed in gunfight was abducted by her father

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government
Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

Andrew Marr was furious on LBC

Marr: It is a dereliction of duty that Truss and Kwarteng didn't speak today - cowardly and shameful
kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget
James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning
Mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals', says Tory MP

Tory MP brands mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London