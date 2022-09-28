'Horny' 24-stone student forced date to have sex leaving him with large love bite

28 September 2022, 21:25

Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her
Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her. Picture: Solent

By Stephen Rigley

A 'horny' 24-stone student who forced a man to have sex with her left him with a love bite so bad it looked like she had strangled him, a court was told.

Imogen Brooke, 30, is described as being "much bigger" than the man who she allegedly pinned him down at her home in Southampton.

She then engaged in non-consensual sex with the alleged victim, who was left "staring at the wall" after the 15-minute ordeal, jurors at Southampton Crown Court heard.

Brooke was "very drunk" and "horny" when she climbed on top of the man after a date.

She then allegedly started “riding” the man, whose protests were going “in one ear and out the other”.

Brooke also told him "you may be saying no but your d**k is saying yes" before she rolled off him and went to sleep, it was said.

Imogen Brooke (front) arriving at Southampton Crown Court
Imogen Brooke (front) arriving at Southampton Crown Court. Picture: Solent

The man later told how Brooke sent a photo of him asleep on Facebook messenger the next day with a bruise on his neck.

He sent her a voice note asking if she wanted to see the love bite she had given him.

Brooke replied: "The picture I took last night looked horrific, like I strangled you.

“I’m never doing that to you again by the way. You liked it last night.”

Her alleged victim gave evidence remotely by video link and told the hearing he got flashbacks of the night during which Miss Brooke got on top of him in bed before forcing him to have sex against his will.

When asked whether the love bite brought back "flashbacks of a fairly horrific incident", the complainant said it would have.

Her alleged victim gave evidence remotely by video link and told the hearing he got flashbacks of the night during which Miss Brooke got on top of him in bed before forcing him to have sex against his will.

He told jurors: "She was biting my neck. It took place while she was on top of me, when she had me pinned on my back, she was biting my neck at the same time.

"The court was told Brooke was “bigger” than the alleged victim and "about twice" his body weight.

He said in his evidence he got flashbacks of the night still, adding: "I remember the entire night.

"I remember it because I can't get it out of my head."

Prosecutor Robert Bryan said it was a "misconception" that the victims of sexual offences are always female.

Defending Miss Brooke, Audrey Archer argued there was no message from the complainant saying he didn't like it or telling Miss Brooke she shouldn't have done it.

She also claimed the pair had kissed passionately when they first got back to Brooke's flat that night, and that was how the love-bite had come about.

Brooke denies causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

