Harry 'won't rest' until world is 'fairer, safer and more equal' for Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry told said he will "never, ever, ever rest" until he has made the world a better place for his two children. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Prince Harry told said he will "never, ever, ever rest" until he has made the world a better place for his two children, during talks at the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex told children reporters that he wanted Archie and Lilibet to grow up in a "fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world".

Speaking at The Hauge he said: "'It's not going to be easy but I will never, ever, ever rest until I have as a parent at least tried to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now.

"'I don't think that we should be bringing children into the world unless we're going to make that commitment to make it better for them. We cannot steal your future."

The visit to the Invictus Games marks Harry and Meghan's first trip to Europe since quitting as working royals more than two years ago.

The Duke founded the sports competition to help the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel.

The couple have referenced their children several times throughout the trip, with the Duchess today revealing she wanted to attend a children's book reading so that she could be around youngsters as she missed her own.

Whilst Harry told the crowd at the opening ceremony about his conversations with son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up.

The duke said: "To be role models, or the role models, that each of you are takes strength and it takes courage.

"When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot - a helicopter pilot obviously. Or Kwazii from Octonauts. If you're laughing then you've seen that.

"But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today."

Harry's comments come after the couple paid tribute to Ukraine during their opening ceremony speech.

The Duchess of Sussex said everyone is "standing with" the Ukraine team, saying: "For each team, my husband and I both recognise it's been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally. Not least of which for the Ukraine team, who we are all standing with."

Expressing his admiration and "bravery" of Team Ukraine in choosing to attend the games Harry added: "Your bravery in choosing to come and for being here tonight cannot be overstated.

"You told me yesterday when you decided to join us despite all odds, you said you came to be on this global stage, not simply to show your strength but to tell your truth, the truth, of what is happening in your country.

"You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more.

"And my hope is that these events, this event, creates the opportunity in how we as a global community can better show up for you."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to participants during the athletics section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

Whilst Harry and Meghan enjoyed events at The Hauge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte surprised royal fans as they stepped out alongside their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William for the annual Easter Sunday service at Windsor.

The Queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, was noticeably absent from the service at St George's Chapel on Sunday, suffering mobility issues in recent weeks.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess led members of the Royal Family in the grounds of Windsor Castle on a bright and sunny Easter Sunday.

The smiling duo were joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who made a rare public outing and walked hand-in-hand with their proud parents.

A palace source reportedly said today that the public must start assuming the 95-year-old monarch will not attend public events due to her health.

Under a new strategy, aides will now confirm her attendance only on the day of an event, The Mail on Sunday reports.

"The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events," the source told the MoS.

"If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the Royal Family."