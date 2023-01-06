Harry 'hurt' after Camilla transformed his bedroom into her dressing room

6 January 2023, 11:21

Harry said he 'tried not to care' about the change, but couldn't help it
Harry said he 'tried not to care' about the change, but couldn't help it. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry has claimed his stepmother Camilla changed his bedroom into her own dressing room, a move which deeply upset him.

The claim is reportedly made in Harry's upcoming memoir, which has leaked after copies went on sale early in Spain.

The Duke says his stepmother made the change at Clarence House in London as soon as he moved out.

“I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old wrote, according to People.

Similar claims have been made in the past by royal author Tina Brown, who claimed the same happened at Highgrove House in her book The Palace Papers.

Read More: Harry and William 'begged' Charles not to marry Camilla fearing she would become their 'wicked stepmother'

Prince Harry alongside Charles and Camilla
Prince Harry alongside Charles and Camilla. Picture: Getty

The revelation comes after claims Harry and William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla, fearing she would become their 'wicked stepmother'.

Harry also alleges in Spare that Camilla leaked details of a meeting she held with William.

The Duke of Sussex described the anticipation of meeting Camilla for the first time like 'waiting for an injection' and claimed she appeared 'bored' as they spoke about horses.

Charles eventually ignored his son's pleas as he married Camilla in 2005, who is now Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Read More: 'He wanted me to hit him back': Harry says he saw 'red mist' in William during physical attack

The royal family has so-far remained tight-lipped after a series of devastating allegations emerged from Prince Harry's book Spare.

The autobiography – which has not yet been released in the UK – sees the Duke of Sussex admit that he took cocaine.

In another extract, Harry said his father made a joke about his parentage amid a backdrop of rumours that he was actually the love child of Diana and Major James Hewitt, who had an affair between 1986 and 1991.

The duke said one of Charles's favourite anecdotes was to tell about a time he visited an psychiatric hospital and met a patient claiming to be the Prince of Wales.

Finishing the story with Harry present, he said: "Who knows if I'm even your real father? Perhaps your father really is in Broadmoor, my dear son!"

Prince Harry and King Charles at the Queen's funeral
Prince Harry and King Charles at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty

Harry said he found that in poor taste given the conspiracies about his parentage at the time.The duke also recalls an incident where Meghan told Kate she must have "baby brain because of the hormones".

Meghan was then told she wasn't close enough to Kate to talk about that.

Meghan looked confused as to why Kate had taken offence, with William then pointing at Meghan to say the comment was "rude" and not how they did things, with Meghan then telling William to "take your finger out of my face", Harry claims.

Elsewhere in the book, Harry admits to taking cocaine as a teenager "to feel different", an apparent rebellion against what he called a "pre-established order", and that he lost his virginity in a field to an older woman.

He described asking his chauffeur to drive him to the Parisian tunnel where Diana died, asking him to go at the same speed as the car she was in, and said he fully realised she was dead after that.

The duke describes killing 25 Taliban in Afghanistan, says he asked his father not to marry Camilla along with William, and that Charles did not want Meghan at Balmoral.

