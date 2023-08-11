'We move forward without him': Harry Kane lands in Munich for medical as Spurs boss confirms move is 'imminent'

Harry Kane has landed in Munich. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Harry Kane has arrived in Germany as the England captain's move to Bayern Munich is ‘imminent’, according to Spurs' boss.

Travelling in a private jet, Kane, 30, landed in Munich on Friday with his wife Katie Goodland ahead of a medical at Bayern Munich.

Landing just after 7pm, the England striker was met by countless fans and journalists trying to catch a glimpse of his arrival.

He was later spotted arriving at the Brothers of Charity Hospital in the Bavarian capital amid reports he was due to undergo a medical.

The England captain travelled to the city after the German champions agreed a deal with Tottenham worth more than £100million with add-ons.

Kane’s move is expected to be finalised in time for the start of the Bundesliga season next week, as Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou confirmed on Friday the deal was “imminent”.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Postecoglou said the striker had “made up his mind” by June.

He said: “I don't have a blow by blow account but my understanding is that it's progressed to a point where it's going to happen and a deal is imminent.

“That at least gives us some clarity, unless something unforeseen happens - we move forward without Harry.”

Harry Kane was spotted in Munich ahead of a medical at Bayern Munich. Picture: Alamy

The England captain, who came through the academy at Spurs, has not agreed personal terms with the German champions.

Kane's future at Tottenham has been subject to intense speculation throughout multiple transfer windows, though intensified this summer due to the short time left on his current deal.

Kane is understood to want his future resolved before Spurs' first Premier League game of the season against Brentford on Saturday.

Spurs owner Daniel Levy is notoriously difficult to negotiate with and is understood to have been holding out for a figure as close to £100million as possible.

Fans lined the streets in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the England captain. Picture: Alamy

He is also thought to have wanted to avoid a sale to a fellow Premier League rival, such as Manchester United.

Kane is Spurs' all-time record goal scorer, netting 280 goals in 435 appearances. He is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record.

The striker is also England's record goal scorer with 58.

Despite a disappointing season for Spurs last year, Kane still scored 30 goals - beaten only by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career, while Bayern Munich have won 11 league titles in a row.

They also won the UEFA Champions League in 2020.