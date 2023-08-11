Harry Kane told not to fly to Munich by Spurs after 'last minute bid to tweak transfer agreement'

Harry Kane is poised to join the Bundesliga. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Harry Kane is waiting for the all-clear to fly to Germany as he prepares to finalise a move to Bayern Munich.

The German champions have agreed a deal with Tottenham worth more than £100million with add-ons.

Kane, who came through the academy at Spurs, is reported to have agreed to sign a four-year deal with Bayern Munich.

The England captain is ready to fly to Germany for his medical but must first get approval from his club.

He was on his way to Stansted airport this morning when he was told not to board the plane. He is now waiting for permission, Sky reports.

Spurs owner Daniel Levy, who is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, is reportedly looking to tweak the deal for Kane.

Harry Kane in action during the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Shakhtar Donetsk. Picture: Getty

The German champions have been pursuing Kane all summer, whose deal at Spurs was set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

The striker's future at Spurs has been subject to intense speculation throughout multiple transfer windows, though intensified this summer due to the short time left on his current deal.

Spurs lost 4-2 to Barcelona in a pre-season game in Spain on Tuesday, though Kane was not in the squad. He is not thought to be injured.

Kane, 30, wanted his future resolved before Spurs' first Premier League game of the season against Brentford on Saturday.

Spurs owner Daniel Levy is notoriously difficult to negotiate with and is understood to have been holding out for a figure as close to £100million as possible.

He is also thought to have wanted to avoid a sale to a fellow Premier League rival, such as Manchester United.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has his eyes set on Harry Kane. Picture: Getty

Kane is Spurs' all-time record goal scorer, netting 280 goals in 435 appearances. He is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record.

The striker is also England's record goal scorer with 58.

Despite a disappointing season for Spurs last year, Kane still scored 30 goals - beaten only by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career, while Bayern Munich have won 11 league titles in a row. They also won the UEFA Champions League in 2020.