Three of Harry Kane's children escape car crash in Germany unharmed - after he flew to UK for Champions League clash

Harry Kane's three children are said to have been injured in a multiple vehicle car accident. Picture: Alamy/Hohenschäftlarn Fire Department

By Emma Soteriou

Three of Harry Kane's children have escaped a multi-car crash in Germany unharmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The collision is understood to have happened in Bavaria, near the Munich district, at around 5.15pm on Monday.

On the same day, Kane had been travelling back to London with Bayern Munich ahead of their Champions League clash against Arsenal.

A Renault driver, 20, collided with a Mercedes van, driven by a 24-year-old, as it tried to turn onto the motorway slip road, according to Bild.

A Land Rover, driven by a 62-year-old woman, was also caught up in the crash after the Renault skidded and slammed into it.

Three of Kane's children - Louis, Vivienne and Ivy - were understood to have been travelling in the Mercedes and were rushed to hospital.

There were also three passengers in the Renault, aged three, 43 and 48.

Kane's wife Katie and their youngest child, Henry, were not believed to have been in the vehicle.

Read more: Former Premier League and England midfielder reveals he suffered cocaine addiction after retiring from football

Read more: Team GB women rowers 'avoid public gyms like the plague' revealing men ‘mansplain’ rowing and compete against them

The children were travelling in a Mercedes van. Picture: Hohenschäftlarn Fire Department

A spokesperson for Kane said: "There was a crash, but the kids are fine, and none were injured.

"No injuries at all. They went to hospital for a routine check-up."

Munich police said in a statement: "On Monday, April 8th, 2024, around 5:15 p.m., a 20-year-old resident of Munich was driving a Renault car on state road 2071 towards the A95.

"A 48-year-old, a 43-year-old and a three-year-old (all of whom live in Munich) were also passengers in the 20-year-old's car.

"At the same time, a 24-year-old resident of the Munich district was also driving a Mercedes car on State Road 2071 in the opposite direction.

"There were three children between the ages of five and seven in the 24-year-old's vehicle (all of whom lived in the Munich district).

Emergency services took eight people to hospital. Picture: Hohenschäftlarn Fire Department

"At the junction with the A95, the 20-year-old wanted to turn left onto the motorway access road there. The 20-year-old's car collided with the 24-year-old's oncoming car.

"As a result, the 20-year-old's car began to skid and collided with another Land Rover car belonging to a 62-year-old who lives in the Munich district and was on the exit of the A95 motorway slip road.

"All occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision. They were taken to hospitals by helicopter and emergency services, among other things. The 62-year-old went to the doctor herself.

"There was material damage amounting to tens of thousands of euros."