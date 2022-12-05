Photo of Harry and Meghan 'hounded by press' in Netflix trailer actually taken at film premiere years before couple met

An image used to show Harry and Meghan being hounded by the press in a trailer for their upcoming Netflix show is actually an unrelated snap from a Harry Potter premiere.

A still from the preview shows banks of photographers apparently vying for a snap of the couple.

But it was actually taken at the premiere for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two in July 2011, five years before the couple met.

The image comes up before Harry says during the trailer: "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

The photo is the first result when searching "paparazzi" in image website Alamy.

"I don't imagine Harry would have realised, but Netflix have been careless here as it weakens Harry's comment about protecting his family," said royal expert Ingrid Seward.

"This fake picture weakens his point."

Netflix, which did not comment on the photo, has described the six-part documentary as a global event.

Royals will be braced for any claims made in the documentary, although it is understood the Palace is not planning to engage with any of them.

The six-part series, Harry & Meghan, is expected to come out on the streaming service this week.

During the trailer, Harry says "no one sees what's happening behind closed doors" as images of Meghan being upset and the couple sat behind William and Kate are shown.

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," he add.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan asks.