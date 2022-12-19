Royals refuse to bow to Harry and Meghan's demands to say sorry after Sussexes 'angry at Sistah Space apology'

Royals have declined to apologise to the Sussexes. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The royals will not respond to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's demand for them to say sorry to the couple.

The Sussexes have accused the family of "double standards" because Ngozi Fulani secured an apology in the wake of the Buckingham Palace race row.

"Who's apologising to whom?" a royal source said of the couple's demand.

The Sun was told by another source: "The King does not want to get involved in a public tit for tat."

Harry and Meghan were said to be angry they have not been offered an apology but Ms Fulani had got one.

Ms Fulani, the head of the charity Sistah Space, was asked where she was "really" from by Lady Susan Hussey, who left her position in the royal household over the questioning.

Lady Susan later met with Ms Fulani to apologise in person – which has touched a nerve in the Sussex camp.

"Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability," a source close to the couple said.

"That is hard to swallow — 100 per cent yes they'd like to have a meeting."

A Palace source fired back: "If they want to get in touch with the King, they know where he lives."

It has been reported that they hope to reconcile with the royal family before King Charles's coronation in May, despite airing their six-episode Netflix series criticising their treatment just months before.

And Prince Harry's biography, said to contain even stronger claims than the series, is still to come out – which could reduce even further the chances of a reconciliation.